The Et Cetera enters collegiate hall of fame

Eastfield’s student publication won 28 national awards at this year’s ACP/CMA Fall National College Media Convention in Atlanta, where it was also inducted into the ACP Hall of Fame, the highest honor in collegiate journalism.

Hall of Fame status is given to those who consistently award upwards of 15 separate Pacemaker wins, or gain a total of 10 national Pacemaker awards since 1970. Pacemakers are a mark of excellence among student newspapers. They are given to publications with quality content across the board.

This year, The Et Cetera set a new record with its Pacemaker wins – for itself and all Dallas College publications.

ACP recognized individual media producers starting with Editor in Chief Carmen Guzman, who won three honorable mention awards on Oct. 30 for Story of the Year in the category of breaking news, as well as two separate editorial awards – which are joint awards with former Editor in Chief Moira McIntee.

Guzman also won an honorable mention for Reporter of the Year for two-year schools, marking Eastfield’s 4th consecutive win in the category.

Design awards went out to presentation editor Mattheau Faught, netting honorable mentions for Best Cover Design, Best Spread and Best Graphic Design. Graphic designer Veronica Trejo won fifth place for Best Editorial Cartoon.

Additional awards include former contributor Moe Clark winning an honorable mention for Story of the Year and photo editor Rory Moore winning an honorable mention for Photo of the Year.

Titles also bestowed include a second place running for Best of Show, heralding the paper’s Feb. 16, 2023 issue. The award was granted alongside a finalist position in the ACP Pacemaker for Best Newspaper.