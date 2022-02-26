Harvesters advance to finals

Anthony Hunter shoots for the score with assistance from Jamari Robertson. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

The Harvesters defeated Richland 91-71 in the NJCAA conference semifinals Friday night. They will play North Lake today for the district title and an automatic bid to nationals.

What seemed like a slow start quickly turned into a runaway as the Harvesters showed off in dominating style with Jamari Robertson scoring 24 points and Anthony Hunter 20.

Today’s championship game will be played at 2 p.m. at the North Lake campus and streamed via TSRN https://tsrnsports.com/d3-region-5-mens-basketball-championship-game/ The Harvesters look to defeat North Lake to clinch the conference title and to keep their hopes alive for a trip to the national tournament in Chicago.