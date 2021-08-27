Here’s what’s changed since we were last on campus

Anand Upadhyaya, program lead for the Male Student Success Program, speaks with new students Aug. 13 during a Preview Day tour. Photo by Rory Moore/The Et Cetera

During the pandemic when most students were studying online, Dallas College went through a consolidation process that changed many facets of campus life. Here are some of the key things students need to know to help them navigate Dallas College Eastfield Campus.

COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Dallas College has implemented a mask mandate and social distancing is strongly encouraged whenever possible. The buildings on campus will bring in as much outside air as possible while maintaining occupant comfort, and there is increased signage concerning safety protocols, Chief Critical Response Officer Sharon Davis said.

COVID-19 testing and vaccinations will be available soon at some campuses. Financial incentives of up to $200 for students and $500 for employees will be offered for those who voluntarily provide proof of vaccination.

Custodial staff will continue to clean all high-touch areas (restrooms, doorknobs and handrails) several times per day, and Davis said additional hand sanitizer stations have been ordered. Classrooms will be cleaned once daily or more often upon additional request.

If a student tests positive for COVID-19, Dallas College asks that they report their positive test result to the Critical Response Office via eConnect. The student will be contacted as part of a post-positive interview process and be advised of self-quarantine guidelines.

Students will need to work directly with their instructors regarding assignments. Davis said if one student in a class tests positive, it is highly unlikely that the entire class will have to quarantine, but each case will be reviewed and handled individually depending on circumstances.

Information Central

Are you a new student on campus and don’t know where to go? Go to Information Central to get directions, ask questions about your classes and get in touch with professors.

Information Central has replaced the division offices at each campus and is the one-stop location for information and resources. A manager and two assistants will be available to answer questions.

There is one center per campus. Each center is stocked with general classroom supplies for faculty like paper, pens and dry erase markers. There is also a copy machine employees can use.

Information Central is located in C-202.

Welcome Week Hours (Aug 23-27)

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m

1:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Regular Fall Hours (From August 30)

8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.​​​​​

Success Coaches

In the past, students talked to academic advisers when they had questions about schedules or which classes fit into their degree plans. Now, each students will be assigned a success coach upon enrollment instead of an adviser. Ideally, that success coach will stay with the student until transfer or graduation.

Success coaches will assist enrolled students in selecting a program of study, connect them with academic and personal support and help them create a plan to accomplish their academic goals.

Students can meet with their success coach on campus or virtually. At Eastfield, success coaches are meeting with students in C-120 and C-237. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 972-669-6400 or email [email protected]

Library/Tutoring Services

The library, also known as the Learning Commons, and in-person tutoring services on all Dallas College campuses will be available 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Online tutoring is also available. Instructions on how to contact a tutor or access online tutoring can be found at dallascollege.edu/tutoring.

Students can use tutoring services at the campus of their choice regardless of where they are taking classes.

Schools of Dallas College

As part of the transition to a single college, academic offerings have been redesigned using a schools model. Dallas College offers seven schools of instruction. Each school can be contacted via email at [email protected] or by phone at 972-860-8912. You can find more information about the schools of instruction at dallascollege.edu/schools.

The School of Business, Hospitality and Global Trade offers courses in accounting, banking, business, food management, hospitality and economics. This school is for future entrepreneurs.For the first time this year, graduates were recognized according to school instead of campus during commencement ceremonies.

The School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design is where to look if you’re more of the creative type. They offer courses in design, communications, music, drama and world languages.

The School of Education is where to go if you’re interested in teaching or early childhood development. They offer a partnership with Texas A&M University and as of April 30, a bachelor’s degree program in early childhood education and teaching.

The School of Engineering, Technology, Mathematics and Sciences offers courses in agriculture, engineering, computer engineering, cyber security and even game design. This is who contact if you’re interested in anything from web design to physics.

The School of Health Sciences is the umbrella for careers in the medical field. They offer a variety of certificate programs in areas such as phlebotomy, pharmacy and patient care assistance and prepare you to transfer for more advanced degrees.

The School of Law and Public Service offers courses in history, criminal justice, paralegal work, philosophy and social work. This is the place for those interested in being a substance abuse counselor or having a career in the criminal justice system.

The School of Manufacturing and Industrial Technology serves those who think of themselves as a “hands-on” type’re interested in a wide variety of trades. They offer courses in welding, air conditioning and refrigeration technology, automotive technology and electrical work.

— Reporting by Alejandro Contreras, Jordan Lackey and Harriet Ramos.