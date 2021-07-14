Honeycomb Cupboard food pantry gets more space, adds new services

By HARRIET RAMOS

@HarrietRamosETC

Eastfield’s Honeycomb Cupboard food pantry is now open and has relocated to a larger space in C-105.

The pantry opened July 12 after being closed since March 2020 due to COVID-19. Pantry coordinator Danae Bass said it will be open every Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the rest of the summer. The fall schedule will be announced later.

Eastfield President Eddie Tealer said the pantry provides an important service for both Eastfield students and the community.

“We will be able to reap the benefit of this by seeing our students’ barriers removed, and [food insecurity] being one of the major ones,” Tealer said.

The larger space includes two refrigerators which will allow fresh foods to be available, and there is more shelf space to stock a greater variety of items. Bass said the new space is more than three times the previous one.

“Lots of new things, lots of new beginnings,” Bass said. “We’re very excited about it.”

The food pantries located on each of the other Dallas College campuses reopened July 12 as well.

In addition to offering more food options, those who need the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can get help filling out the application through Eastfield’s food pantry as well. SNAP is a government program that helps low-income individuals and families purchase food at regular grocery stores.

Bass said they can email connections@dcccd.edu and someone will get back with them about scheduling a virtual appointment to help them fill out their SNAP application online.