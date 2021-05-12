Spring 2021 Virtual Student Art Exhibition May 12, 2021 etcetera Campus & Community, Life & Arts 0 "Victoria's Personality",created with watercolor on paper by Victoria Esquivel. Professor Kathy Windrow "Self Portrait" - created with mixed media on paper by Alexa Guerrero. Professor Kathy Windrow "Wishing Well" - ceramics by Rick Lopez. Professor Jer'Lisa Devezin "Announcing Another Beautiful Day in Paradise" - created with majolica glazed ceramic by Sigrun Huskill. Professor Jer'Lisa Devezin "Vicki Meet Portrait" - created with pastel on paper by Yadira Cervantes. Professor Kathy Windrow "Wall Paper Still Life" - created with charcoal on paper by Yadira Cervantes. Professor Kathy Windr "Sweet Cathedral"- created with acrylic on canvas by Vanessa Cardoso. Professor Kathy Windrow "Defying Gravity" - created with white chalk on black paper by Julian Pina. Professor Kathy Windrow "The Pen of the Past" - created with acrylic on canvas by Taylor McMillan. Professor Kathy Windrow "The Piece That Name Itself" - created with acrylic on canvas with faux flower petals by Taylor McMillan. Professor Kathy Windrow "Seeing Green" - photograph by Emily Lenk. Professor Tuba Koymen "Self Portrait" - created with watercolor on paper by Bethany Kasselman. Professor Kathy Windrow "Portrait of Jeremy Biggers" - created with pastel on paper by Paula Selzer. Professor Kathy Windrow "Sandwich Queen" - created with graphite on paper by Mirian Villegas. Professor Kathy Windrow "Pitchers and Tomato Plant" - created with pastel on gray paper by Paula Selzer. Professor Kathy Windrow "Lost & Found" - created with white chalk on black paper by Mirian Villegas. Professor Kathy Windrow "Checkmate" - created with acrylic on canvas by Vanessa Cardoso. Professor Kathy Windrow "Kissed by the Sun" - photograph by Emily Link. Professor Tuba Koymen "Nocturne" - created with acrylic on canvas by Carolina Romero. Professor Kathy Windrow "Paper Still Life" - created with charcoal and graphite on paper by Alexa Guerrero. Professor Kathy Windrow "Evening in the Backyard"- created with ink, watercolor, gel pen on paper by Areli Dimas Santos. Professor Kathy Windrow "Day in the Park", created with watercolor on paper by Victoria Esquivel. Professor Kathy Windrow "Kasper"- created with pen, sharpie, gel pen on paper by Areli Dimas Santos. Professor Kathy Windrow "Dieffenbachia" - created with charcoal and chalk pastel on paper by Bethany Kasselman. Professor Kathy Windrow "The Dock" - created with acrylic on canvas by Jerry Tuhy. Professor Kathy Windrow "A Pair of Ibis" created with acrylic on canvas by Jerry Tuhy. Professor Kathy Windrow "Shattered Cherub" - created with graphite on paper by Jackelyn De Lara. Professor Kathy Windrow "Thinking About Eternity" - created with pencil, pastel, crayon on paper by Erin Paris. Professor Kathy Windrow "Growing Order From Chaos" - created with pastel and pencil on paper by Erin Paris. By Kathy Windrow "Jars with Handle" - created with ceramic by Rick Lopez. Professor Jer'Lisa Devezin
