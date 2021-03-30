Women’s History Month: Women who have made their mark

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Et Cetera reached out to Dallas College employees to ask which women have had the most influence in their life.

—Compiled by Chantilette Franklin, Jordan Lackey and Harriet Ramos

1. Which women have been most influential in your life?

Linda Braddy: President of Brookhaven

When I was 5 years old, my dad moved us to Oklahoma. He bought a house on 200 acres near my Uncle Everett and Aunt Ruby.

I stayed with my Aunt Ruby when my dad was working and I wasn’t in school, so I got a lot of up-close looks at the rituals of country living. Like how to catch a chicken that was running around in the yard, and all the steps required to fry her up for dinner.

The most important thing I learned from Aunt Ruby was the value of hard work and a good sense of humor. I don’t remember Aunt Ruby ever sitting down to read or watch television — it seems she was working all the time — nor do I remember ever hearing her complain about anything. What I do remember is laughing a lot.

I have discovered in my own life how gratifying it feels to put in a hard day’s work and how a good sense of humor can help you get through hard times.

Danielle Georgiou: Professor of Dance, Arts and Humanities

I have had the opportunity to work with two women at Eastfield who have influenced my life greatly — Lori Honeycutt and Iris Bechtol. Their strong sense of self, dedication to their artistic crafts, and work ethic are admirable. They inspire me to be a great educator and artist. I will always identify myself as a student of their processes.

Beatriz Joseph: Vice Chancellor of Student Success, President of Mountain View

The most influential woman in my life has been my mom. Her relentless battle to give her children a better life, her unwavering support for us even when she didn’t fully agree with our choices, her ability to be a safe harbor when we needed to be vulnerable and her never-ending confidence in us even when we weren’t sure of ourselves are all things I admire about my mom.

Nina Lambert: Professor of English

My maternal grandmother taught me to read, so she is pretty much the reason I am who I am. She was the definition of love, and she taught me that family is everything. She was an amazing cook and the most caring and loving person I have ever known in my life.

My paternal grandmother was a force to be reckoned with. She was a legendary pharmacist in my hometown in Russia — the kind who compounded medicines by hand — who could take a look at me when I was a kid, hear me cough or sneeze a couple of times, and know what I needed to get better.

During WWII, when my grandfather was fighting in the war and my father was a toddler, she supported her family by making soap and matches. She was self-made, self-sufficient and nothing could stop her.

2. Which women do you look up to in your chosen career field?

Eddie Healy: Coordinator – Guitar/Music Theory Studies

Dr. Brandi Estwick, voice faculty member at Texas Woman’s University and Collin College, has been my duet partner and best friend for many years. She has inspired me to become a better, more sensitive and more thoughtful musician. Her passion about music and her strong work ethic have pushed me to become a more effective music educator as well.

Matt Hinckley: Professor of History, President of Eastfield Campus Faculty Association

One of my graduate school professors, Dr. Monica Rankin of UT-Dallas, was both an excellent mentor to me and is a highly esteemed scholar of the history of women and gender in Latin America. She always had time to guide my studies with questions that caused me to think and helped me improve both my writing and my teaching.



David Willburn: Faculty of School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design

First would be Professor Kathy Windrow, my first college art professor. Not only did she teach me many of the fundamentals of drawing and painting, but she introduced me to the rest of art history that I didn’t learn about in public school. She showed (and still does) my classes the inclusive version of art history, where women, people of color, and non-western cultures played prominent roles in the story of art.

3. Which women have inspired you in your role as a leader?

Linda Braddy: President of Brookhaven

When I was a dean, my boss was Dr. Jo Bagley, the vice president for academic affairs. She was actually the first female supervisor I had ever had in my career in higher education. The things I admired most about her were the depth of her empathy, her ability to connect with people on a human level, and the breadth of her knowledge and expertise.

Dr. Bagley influenced my own leadership style and philosophy more than anyone else ever did. I admired how knowledgeable she was, and she inspired me to strive for the highest level of expertise possible. I also admired her ability to consistently extend empathy to those around her, and she inspired me to set that as one of my personal goals.

Christa Slejko: President of North Lake

I worked many years for North Lake president, Dr. Herlinda Glasscock, and I learned a lot about leadership from her. She was confident but never arrogant. She was inclusive and sought input, but always owned her decisions. I always sensed that she wanted to be the best, but not as a means of competing or comparing herself with her peers.

There is also something very powerful about someone seeing potential in you, perhaps before you see it in yourself. She saw potential in me that I hadn’t fully realized. As a leader, you can really impact someone by letting them know you recognize their strengths, or you call out their strengths before they fully know them.