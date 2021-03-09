High Five: Stay safe over spring break

By ANTHONY HERNANDEZ

If your typical spring break plans are on hold this year, don’t worry. The Dallas area has a lot to offer, from sporting events to outdoor adventures. Here are some top picks for spring break activities that you can enjoy and still be safe and follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Perot Museum of Nature and Science

The Perot Museum is extending its hours during spring break just in time to showcase their new exhibit, “The Science of Guinness World Records,” which looks deeper into these mesmerizing accomplishments. The Perot creates timed entries that will be enforced to help guest flow and capacity. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

2201 N FIELD ST, DALLAS, TX 75201

perotmuseum.org

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags is open daily for the duration of spring break. They are operating at less than 50% capacity to ensure the safety for their guests. Six Flags is a fun way to spend spring break with your family or friends while riding a roller coaster and eating funnel cake. It is open March 12-21 from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

2201 E ROAD TO SIX FLAGS ST, ARLINGTON, TX 76011

sixflags.com/overtexas

Texas-Tulips

It’s open season at Texas-Tulips, and this flower field allows visitors to pick and take home their own bouquet. Texas-Tulips offers thousands of blooming tulips until the end of the season. It’s a great place to take pictures to share on social media. Admission is $5 plus $2.50 per U-pick stem. Open daily from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

10656 FM2931, PILOT POINT, TX 76258

texas-tulips.com

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have open ticket sales for this month’s games, including two home games against the Los Angeles Clippers over spring break. The NBA teams are following COVID-19 safety protocols to keep both fans and players safe. From limiting the sections of the stadium, distancing seats from other fans, and creating a max of three per group, this is a safe way for sports fans to get back in the action of live sports.

AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER, 2500 VICTORY AVE, DALLAS, TX 75219

mavs.com

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary is introducing Zip Line Days. During this event, visitors have the opportunity to zoom down a 487 foot zip line. Heard also provides ropes courses created for guests who want to improve their skills. Zip Line Days takes place March 12 and 21 from 1-4 p.m. Tickets are $12 per ride.

1 NATURE PL, MCKINNEY, TX 75069

heardmuseum.org