Helpful Time Management Tips for Students

Infographic by Muhammad Jallow

Not only are college students finding it difficult to pass online classes during this COVID-19 era, but many are faced with stressful job situations as well. This pressure can make it difficult to plan ahead and get organized. Et Cetera contributors Isaac Alvarez and Bri’Anna Bloomer have put together a list of tips from the Oct. 7 Dallas College time-management workshop.

Use a checklist so you can mark tasks off as you complete them.

Concentrate on one thing at a time. Multitasking can lead to you feeling overwhelmed.

Use a planner to write down your assignment deadlines and make a schedule for yourself so you can meet them.

Break your work into small chunks of time (15, 30, 60 minutes) and set a timer to remind you when it is time to move on to something else.

Make sure to schedule time for yourself to do something you really enjoy!