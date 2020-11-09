Dallas College returns to remote operations

By HARRIET RAMOS

@HarrietRamosETC

Dallas College will return to a fully remote work environment from Nov. 30-Jan. 4, Chancellor Joe May announced in an email today.

“While we remain optimistic about returning to normalcy, we cannot ignore the reality of what is happening around us,” he said. “As we approach the holiday season, we realize that many will be spending time with family and friends. For some, there is also the possibility of increased travel. Given these facts, we believe this is the best decision to ensure everyone’s health and wellness as we prepare for the Spring semester.”

On Friday Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 654 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 222 probable cases.

As of today there have been 9,975,500 confirmed cases nationwide according to Johns Hopkins University.