Spring classes will stay mostly online

By SKYE SEIPP

@seippetc

Classes in spring 2021 will remain primarily online, Chancellor Joe May said in an email to employees today.

May said CTE courses that began meeting face-to-face over the summer will continue, and that the College is looking to bring a limited number of other general studies back to campus next semester in a hybrid format.

“While some aspects of our “normal” lives have resumed, it is clear that this pandemic is far from over, and we must continue on our current course to provide our students with access to a high-quality education,” May said in his email. “And, while our current goal is to offer classes primarily online for the Spring, we acknowledge that the plan remains fluid so that we have maximum flexibility should we need to make any immediate shifts in response to the pandemic.”

He added that campuses are still closed to the public, but that students can make appointments to visit some services in-person, such as the library and tutoring. Students can utilize these services Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

