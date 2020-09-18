Hispanic Heritage Month goes virtual

Dallas College celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month with a slew of online events featuring everything from Latin dance lessons to salsa and piñata making. Performance artist Christian Cruz and Diane Guerrero from “Orange is the New Black” will talk about their work.
Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct. 15 every year and celebrates the achievements of those with Hispanic or Latino roots. President Lyndon Johnson started the tradition in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week and President Ronald Reagan extended the time-frame to a month in 1988.
–Compiled by Harriet Ramos
Sept. 21
Hispanic/Latinx and Its Terminology
11:00 AM – Online (Eastfield)
Sept. 24
Hispanic Heritage Month Latin Dance Lessons
12:00 PM – Online
Sept. 29
12:00 PM – Online (Host: Mountain View)
Sept. 29
Do-It-Yourself Pinata on IG Live
2:00 PM – Online (Brookhaven/Mountain View)
Sept. 29
Hispanic Heritage Month: Live with Chicana Performance Artist Christian Cruz
7:30 PM – Online (Eastfield)
Sept. 30
12:00 PM – Online
Oct. 1
TED Circle Here & Now with Michelle Navarro
2:00 PM – Online (Mountain View)
Oct. 1
Hispanic Heritage Month Latin Dance Lessons
6:00 PM – Online
Oct. 2
12:00 PM – Online
Oct. 6
Javier Avila “Trouble with my Name” One Man Show
6:00 PM – Online (Mountain View)
Oct. 8
11:00 AM – Online
Oct. 8
Hispanic Heritage Month Latin Dance Lessons
12:00 PM – Online
Oct. 15
An Evening with Diane Guerrero
6:00 PM – Online (Mountain View)
