Dallas College reorganization entering final stages

Illustration by Mattheau Faught

By HARRIET RAMOS

HARRIET RAMOS

Dallas College employees with jobs that will be duplicated or changed by the one college structure have now been identified, Chancellor Joe May said in an email today.

“We are continuing our internal reorganization and transition to Dallas College and are entering an incredibly challenging phase of the process,” he said. “We know our new structure will provide a more positive experience for our students and community; however, I also know that our path to get there has created stress and uncertainty for many of you.”

May said these are difficult decisions, and he is committed to keeping employees informed of ongoing changes.

“I know that as we are notifying impacted individuals, we inadvertently increase the anxiety for many of you,” he said. “Please know that I appreciate your focus on serving students as we navigate through the current uncertainty.”

May said new positions are also opening up, and Round 5 of the talent pool to fill these spots with current Dallas College employees will open soon.

