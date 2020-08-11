Severance package recommended by chancellor

By HARRIET RAMOS

A comprehensive severance package for full-time employees whose roles will not transfer over to one college will be presented to the Board of Trustees later this month, Chancellor Joe May said in an email today.

It is still unknown which employees will be laid off. May said current administrators with contracts ending Aug. 31 will receive monthly contracts until their area’s redesign process is complete.

“While we will be looking to leverage our existing talent to fill many of our new and vacant roles throughout the organization, we have to acknowledge that we will likely not be able to place all impacted employees into new roles,” May said. “From a leadership perspective, I commit to you that we will handle this difficult process with the dignity and respect that our employees require and deserve.”

Part-time employees are not be eligible for severance benefits, according to the Dallas College SharePoint FAQs.

The severance package, if approved, will include the following:

One month of severance pay for each full year of employment up to six months. It will be paid on a monthly basis.

A COBRA reimbursement for employee-only health coverage.

An educational benefit for those who want to pursue additional credentials.

Access to resume and cover letter writing services.

“We will continue to be as transparent as we can be throughout this process and will share more information as it becomes available,” May said.

