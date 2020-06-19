New leadership named for Dallas College

By HARRIET RAMOS

New leadership roles within the Dallas College structure were announced Thursday in an email from Chancellor Joe May.

The decision comes a week after the district was given the green light from the accrediting agency on consolidating into one college, an initiative that was started last August.

All of the newly filled positions came from a talent pool of people within the district.

Shawnda Floyd, the previous executive vice president of academic affairs and student success at North Lake, has been appointed provost. She will oversee the vice provosts, e-learning and academic services such as faculty professional development.

Mike Walker, Eastfield’s executive vice president of academic affairs and student success, was named vice provost of Dallas College’s School of Business, Hospitality and Global Trade.

In addition to Walker, six vice provosts and two vice chancellors were appointed from the district and are effective as of July 1.

“We want to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Walker on this appointment,” President Eddie Tealer said in an email. “While this will be a great loss for us, we know that he will do great things in this exciting new role and we are very happy for him.”

May said the vice provosts “will serve as academic leaders and will oversee instruction, faculty, and pathways across programs in their schools.” Their positions are below.

Senior vice provost of Academic Services: Greg Morris, previous executive vice president of academic affairs and student success at El Centro.

Vice provost of Educational Partnerships: Anna Mays, previous associate vice chancellor for educational policy for the district.

Vice provost of the School of Creative Arts, Entertainment and Design : Solomon Cross, previous executive dean of the Liberal Arts and General Education Transfer Division at Cedar Valley College.

: Solomon Cross, previous executive dean of the Liberal Arts and General Education Transfer Division at Cedar Valley College. Vice provost of the School of Education: Rob DeHaas, previous dean of the Early Childhood Education Baccalaureate Institute at Brookhaven College.

Vice provost of the School of Health Sciences: Juanita Zapata Flint, previous executive dean of Health and Human Services at Brookhaven College.

Vice provost of the School of Engineering, Technology, Mathematics, and Sciences: Raghunath Kanakala, previous executive dean of the School of Engineering and Technology at Richland College.

Beatriz Joseph, former president of Mountain View, will be the new vice chancellor of student success. She will oversee admissions, advising, enrollment, financial aid and job placement, according to May. She will also oversee the teams that support students throughout their enrollment.

Pyeper Wilkins, former chief advancement officer for the Dallas County Community College District and executive director of the DCCCD Foundation, was named the new vice chancellor of workforce and advancement. May said she will oversee partnerships with employers, donors, and alumni, as well as collaborate with the vice provosts and campus presidents to make sure Dallas College programs meet market needs.

The vice provost positions for the School of Manufacturing and Industrial Technologies and the School of Law and Public Service have not been filled yet, according to May.

“Unfortunately, we did not receive the level of interest in these roles we’d hoped for and will now extend the search for these positions to include external candidates,” he said.

Interim leadership for those positions will be named at a later time.

May said it was important to get the new leadership in place so these individuals can give input as the district continues transitioning to one college.

“We are creating the foundation for a new college, so we want to be strategic, methodical and collaborative as we map out the next steps,” he said.

