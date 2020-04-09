Options Panel


Which slider style you want to used?



Which skin color you want to used?
 


Reset


Summer courses move to online-only

0 Comment
 09 Apr 2020   Posted by etcetera


By SKYE SEIPP
@seippetc

All Maymester and summer classes will move online in the Dallas County Community College District, Chancellor Joe May said in an email today.

May’s email said the district has been following the guidance of local and national health officials, and that the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of all students amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Promotion of online summer classes will begin on Monday, the email said.

“While we can’t predict the future or what our work environments will look like in the coming months, we believe moving to online courses through summer will help keep our community safe and allow our students the chance to plan ahead for the next few months,” May said.

Employee pay uncertain; updates on student refunds, grades

 

 


Join the discussion

  • Texas Women's University logo image

  • Letter to Editor



%d bloggers like this: