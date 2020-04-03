Staff picks: Go the distance, stay inside with these YouTube channels

Editor’s note: Staff picks is a new series that provides readers with suggested shows, movies and other forms of entertainment staff of The Et Cetera recommends people check out while sheltering in place.

Running out of shows to binge? Take a break from streaming services and jump into a YouTube wormhole with these channels I’ve provided for you that are bound to keep you entertained for hours.

— Lindsey Craft

David Dobrik

What better way to start off with none other than YouTube’s sweetheart, David Dobrik. The Viner turned vlogger is known for his boyish charm, pranking his friends, and surprising people with outrageous gifts. This is a good channel to follow if you are in the mood for a laugh or cry since most of his videos are comedic, but some are also sentimental. If you get through all the videos and just can’t get enough, hop over to his second channel, David Dobrik Too, for additional content and main channel bloopers.

Cut

Cut is described as the channel for everyone. It has hundreds of videos. Some videos break down stereotypes, phobias and others are of people playing various games. The goal of this channel is to spread fun and important stories with the public to better understand each other as humans. My favorite episodes to watch are the lineups. The videos vary from teachers guessing who in the room is high, people having to match kids with a set of parents, and people having to guess each other’s nationality and sexuality.

Bella Fiori

This channel will give you all you need when it comes to suspenseful content. Bella Fiori’s mystery Monday which covers solved and unsolved murder mysteries will keep you on the edge of your seat. There are many videos to choose from, but some must-see cases covered by Fiori are the Oklahoma Girl Scout murders, the disappearance of Jennifer Kesse and the murder of Suzanne Jovin.

First We Feast

This channel is for the foodies. Check out First We Feast’s Hot One’s playlist to watch show host Sean Evans interview celebrities while eating some of the hottest wings. As said by Evans in the intro of every video “it’s the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.” For every question, there is a wing that has to be eaten. Each wing gets hotter as they make their way up the Scoville scale which is the heat scale for hot sauce. One of the most iconic episodes stars DJ Khaled. I recommend watching Khalid’s episode followed by comedian Chris D’Elia’s episode for some good laughs.

Molly Burke

Molly Burke is a blind Youtuber who makes videos trying things people wouldn’t normally think are possible for someone without sight to do. She does her own makeup, learns to drive, goes skiing and plays baseball. A must-see of hers is when she took two of her friends skydiving blindfolded. She also makes “A Day In My Life” style videos and answers questions about how she lost her sight and what it is like to live blind.

NPR Music

If you are doing work from home or cleaning around the house this is the perfect channel to have on in the background. NPR Music’s tiny desk concerts will make you feel like you’re at an intimate and exclusive concert played by your favorite musicians. All performances are played at Bob Boilen’s desk in the NPR music office which makes this channel even more interesting to watch. Some of my favorites to watch have been Harry Styles, Rex Orange County and Raveena.

Quarantine and chill with this selection of movies, shows

[March 28, 12:44 a.m.] With everyone indoors, there’s no way we’re not taking time to catch up on our favorite shows. Here are some shows and movies to binge to get your mind off everything, and hopefully provide a little laughter along the way.

—Eson Fellers

New: Love is Blind

Unlike the Bachelor, this reality show is unique because several couples propose to each other within a week, without ever having fully met because there’s a literal wall separating them.

There’s crying and arguing and kissing and I love it. With new episodes every week during a season, and the whole first season already being on Netflix, this show is perfect for the drama fan who loves reality dating shows that keep you on the edge of your seat to see who ends up with who.

Old: Schitt’s Creek

Acted and well written by real-life father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, this Canadian comedy follows the Rose family – once video store owner Johnny, soap opera star Moira and their grown children Alexis and David. Watch as they go from unimaginably wealthy to living out of a motel in a rundown town called absolutely love this show after a long day when, in the words of Moira, “I’d kill for a good coma.”

New: Shrill

Come with Saturday Night Live star Aidy Bryant as her character Annie struggles with boyfriends, body image, and an overbearing boss, all on the path of realizing her self-worth. I can and will die for Annie in this show. SNL executive producer Lorne Michaels works with Bryant to portray a raw image of a working woman’s life, featuring internet trolls, a cancer-ridden parent and getting an abortion, while still making the viewer laugh along the way.

Old: National Lampoon’s Vacation

This classic makes me glad my family didn’t attempt any getaways over spring break. Starring Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid and John Candy, the cast manages to make this film both absurd and immensely relatable in the antics that ensue. With things not going as planned right now, we can find a little increasingly irritable Clark Griswald in all of us.

New: Brittany Runs a Marathon

Brittany Forgler, played by comedian Jillian Bell, is a fun-loving New Yorker who loves to party. After a trip to the doctor reveals she’s unhealthier than she thought, Brittany becomes determined to complete the New York City marathon. Even though gyms are closed in reality right now, this uplifting comedy will make anyone want to get outside and go for a jog around the neighborhood. While social distancing, of course.

Old: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Set in 1950s New York, this show explores stand-up comedy from a perspective often ignored at that time –a housewife. After a fight with her (super hot) husband, Midge Maisel has a slight mental breakdown and takes to the stage, where her antics ultimately lead to an arrest for public indecency. Join our heroine, played by Rachel Brosnahan, in dealing with her love life, two kids, and all the hecklers along the way to comedic fame.

