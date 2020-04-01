Coronavirus affects STEM courses

By ESON FELLERS

News Editor

Along with participating in virtual labs, some STEM classes, including biology and anatomy, are partaking in digital meetings using Blackboard Collaborate or Zoom, an app that allows users to video chat with several other users simultaneously using a meeting code.

Biology (March 25)

Biology classes have partnered with McGraw-Hill to provide free virtual labs for students, associate STEM dean Amy Vance said.

The virtual labs will be similar to physical labs in that they will still feature activities such as measuring different temperatures or practicing osmosis diffusion, which she said is a good solution.

“We would have probably preferred them to do real hands-on labs, but we just didn’t think it would be fair to ask them to purchase a hundred dollar lab kit at this time,” Vance said. “I can’t say all faculty members will be going live. They may just do recorded videos, discussion boards, things like that.”

She said she’s teaching a Biology 1406 lab this term with adjunct professor Elester Williams to provide both videotaped and live lectures, allowing students to ask questions when needed.

Anatomy/Physiology (March 25)

Working with microscopes can be challenging enough but trying to participate in experiments during quarantine is even more difficult. Thankfully, digital platforms like Blackboard are allowing professors and students to accomplish their academic goals.

One teacher using those services is Danita Bradshaw-Ward, an anatomy and physiology and microbiology and genetics professor. She said the transfer to online learning affects classes differently depending on where students are in the curriculum.

Similar to McGraw-Hill Connect, Bradshaw-Ward said the publishing company Pearson has been a great lab resource for classes; they are providing images of tissues from cadavers and models labeling organ systems, showing how the heart works and how to record an electrocardiogram.

She said that while her microbiology labs working with live bacterium were already wrapping up, this online transition has been a major shift for her and her students. After picking up two second eight-week courses, she now teaches five courses online as she home-schools her three children.

