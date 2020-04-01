3 DCCCD students self-report positive COVID-19 test or exposure to virus

By SKYE SEIPP

@seippetc

Three students in the Dallas County Community College District have self-reported that they tested positive for COVID-19 or suspect they have been exposed to the coronavirus, according to district Senior Communications Manager Alex Lyda.

No other information was released at this time.

“Details of each case involve personally identifiable health information and federally protected student information, therefore no other information will be provided regarding any of the three self-reported cases,” he said.

Lyda said DCCCD has encouraged students to use the self-reporting form on the coronavirus page of the district’s website.

For the second day in a row, Dallas County reported the highest number of cases with 100, bringing the total count to 731. Texas Health and Human Services reported the total count for the state is up to 3,997, while the United States is up to 209,071 according to John Hopkins University.

Two deaths, one in Mesquite and one in Garland, were also reported today, bringing the total in Dallas County to 15.

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



