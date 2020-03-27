Campus coronavirus updates: Student services

By SKYE SEIPP

@seippetc

Editors note: This report on student services is part of an on-going series by The Et Cetera on how campus departments are handling the switch to online-only and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Most student services that offer support, academic, health and wellness and financial needs are making a transition to offer aid to students from a remote location.

Library and tutoring services will both have online services, but tutoring will be delayed.

Tutoring services not available until after classes resume

[March 27, 1:15 a.m.] Tutoring coordinator Anand Upadhyaya said all 30 tutors are being trained on how to use the new services, and other than a few minor technical hiccups, he said they’ve been adapting well.

“The training of the tutors is taking more time than you might expect,” he said. “We can’t just pop them on and say, ‘here’s how you turn on the camera, bye.’ We want to make sure the service is a meaningful service.”

[READ MORE: District extends spring break extra week, moves classes online]

He said being the sole full-time employee in the department has made it difficult to transition online by the time classes resume on Monday but added that he expects it to be operational by mid to late next week.

“The biggest challenge is not having a full-time staff,” he said. “But that is the situation we are in and have been for a while.”

Tutors will be online with live video conferencing through Blackboard Collaborate Ultra. Hours will be the same as before, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

The services will be accessed by logging into Blackboard through eCampus, clicking the “community” tab at the top and searching for Eastfield tutoring services. From this screen, you can click “join” on the left side of the screen, which will then give you access to online tutoring. Upadhyaya said they want to have a link available also.

Upadhyaya said the number of tutors available at one time will be the same as before — five to 10 based on the time of day — but added that it could change depending on demand. Students can get help with science courses, math and social sciences, such as history and Spanish. Tutoring is not available for other language classes, computer language and programming, courses related to a particular trade and computer aided drafting and design.

The virtual writing service will still be available and students can utilize the video tutoring for help with writing or can send drafts of their essays to 4writingcenter@dcccd.edu.

Librarians will be accessible through video conferencing

[March 27, 1:15 a.m.] Library services will be online Monday, with two librarians available to help students through Blackboard Collaborate Ultra, librarian Lindsey Bartlett said. They will be available from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The Ask a Librarian service will still be available during the same hours. People can email their questions to eastfieldlibrary@dcccd.edu.

Access to the library through Blackboard Collaborate Ultra will be available through a link. The link will be posted on the library’s website, Twitter and Facebook.

[READ MORE: COVID-19 resources]

Students can also access the library’s online database by signing in to their library account with their eConnect login and visiting the library page at eastfieldcollege.edu/library. This is available at any time.

Bartlett said the transition to online has been smooth since some of the content — databases, e-books and catalogs — were already available online.

“Our real focus is to just make sure we have the tools necessary for students to learn how to access all of that,” she said. “Our big priority is making sure that all of our staff who’s going to be providing these virtual reference services is trained and really familiar with the platforms.”

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



