Coronavirus Timeline

 13 Mar 2020   Posted by etcetera


Read our full story here
Compiled by Jordan Lackey

Dec. 30

– Chinese Dr. Li Wenliang issues a warning of new virus. Chinese police tell him to stop making false statements.

Dec. 31

– China alerts the World Health Organization to several cases of pneumonia with an unknown cause in Wuhan City, Hubei Provence of China.

Jan. 1

– Huanan South China Seafood Market is closed.

Jan. 5

– Wuhan Municipal Health Committee excludes SARS as possible cause for pneumonia cases.

Jan. 7

– France confirms the first case in Europe.

Jan. 11

– China reports first death.

Jan. 13

– WHO announces the first case outside of China in Thailand.

Jan. 15

– Second death reported in China

Jan. 16

– Japanese Ministry of Health confirms Japan’s first positive case.

Jan. 19

– First case reported in Korea.

Jan. 20

– WHO convenes an emergency committee under the International Health Regulations.

Jan. 21

– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms first case in the U.S. in Washington state.

Jan. 30

– WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency.

Feb. 2

– First death outside of China is reported in the Philippines.

Feb. 7

– Chinese whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang dies from the virus.

Feb. 11

– WHO officially names the virus COVID-19.

Feb. 14

– Egypt confirms Africa’s first case.

Feb. 15

First confirmed death in Europe occurs in France.

Feb. 24

– Afghanistan and Iraq confirm their first cases of infection

Feb. 29

– The U.S. confirmed its first death in Washington state.

March 1

– UN releases $15 million in aid to the U.S. for COVID-19 response.

March 6

– South by Southwest is cancelled.

March 8

– Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll self-quarantine after interacting with a man who tested positive for COVID-19.

March 9

– A resident in Frisco tests positive for the virus.

March 10

– Coachella music festival is postponed.

March 11

– WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic.
– Trump announces a one-month travel ban from most of Europe.
– NBA suspends its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus.
– German Chancellor Angela Merkel said 70% of Germans could potentially contract the coronavirus.
– Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shut down a week into the event.

March 12

-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also tests positive for Coronavirus.
– Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League suspend their seasons and Major league Baseball pushes back its season opening.
– Rice University in Houston and Texas A&M announce they will move all their classes online or to remote formats for the remainder of the semester.
– Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando announces it will close throughout the remainder of the month.
– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issues a Proclamation Declaring a Local State of Disaster, corresponding with evidence presenting a community spread of COVID-19 within the city.

March 13

– Trump declares a state of national emergency.
– Stock market reacts positively to Trump’s announcement.
– Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares state of disaster.
– Drive-through testing clinic opens in San Antonio.
– City of Dallas closes parks, libraries and cultural centers.
– The Catholic Diocese of Dallas cancels all public Masses.

 

