Coronavirus Timeline

Compiled by Jordan Lackey
Dec. 30
– Chinese Dr. Li Wenliang issues a warning of new virus. Chinese police tell him to stop making false statements.
Dec. 31
– China alerts the World Health Organization to several cases of pneumonia with an unknown cause in Wuhan City, Hubei Provence of China.
Jan. 1
– Huanan South China Seafood Market is closed.
Jan. 5
– Wuhan Municipal Health Committee excludes SARS as possible cause for pneumonia cases.
Jan. 7
– France confirms the first case in Europe.
Jan. 11
– China reports first death.
Jan. 13
– WHO announces the first case outside of China in Thailand.
Jan. 15
– Second death reported in China
Jan. 16
– Japanese Ministry of Health confirms Japan’s first positive case.
Jan. 19
– First case reported in Korea.
Jan. 20
– WHO convenes an emergency committee under the International Health Regulations.
Jan. 21
– The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms first case in the U.S. in Washington state.
Jan. 30
– WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency.
Feb. 2
– First death outside of China is reported in the Philippines.
Feb. 7
– Chinese whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang dies from the virus.
Feb. 11
– WHO officially names the virus COVID-19.
Feb. 14
– Egypt confirms Africa’s first case.
Feb. 15
First confirmed death in Europe occurs in France.
Feb. 24
– Afghanistan and Iraq confirm their first cases of infection
Feb. 29
– The U.S. confirmed its first death in Washington state.
March 1
– UN releases $15 million in aid to the U.S. for COVID-19 response.
March 6
– South by Southwest is cancelled.
March 8
– Texas Sen. Ted Cruz announces he’ll self-quarantine after interacting with a man who tested positive for COVID-19.
March 9
– A resident in Frisco tests positive for the virus.
March 10
– Coachella music festival is postponed.
March 11
– WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic.
– Trump announces a one-month travel ban from most of Europe.
– NBA suspends its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus.
– German Chancellor Angela Merkel said 70% of Germans could potentially contract the coronavirus.
– Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shut down a week into the event.
March 12
-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell also tests positive for Coronavirus.
– Major League Soccer and the National Hockey League suspend their seasons and Major league Baseball pushes back its season opening.
– Rice University in Houston and Texas A&M announce they will move all their classes online or to remote formats for the remainder of the semester.
– Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando announces it will close throughout the remainder of the month.
– Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson issues a Proclamation Declaring a Local State of Disaster, corresponding with evidence presenting a community spread of COVID-19 within the city.
March 13
– Trump declares a state of national emergency.
– Stock market reacts positively to Trump’s announcement.
– Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares state of disaster.
– Drive-through testing clinic opens in San Antonio.
– City of Dallas closes parks, libraries and cultural centers.
– The Catholic Diocese of Dallas cancels all public Masses.
