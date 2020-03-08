‘Caring and inspiring colleague’ Bob Felder dies after 50 years of service to Eastfield

By LINDSEY CRAFT

@LindseycraftETC

Bob Felder, a chartered faculty member of 50 years and economics professor, died on Saturday, March 7 from a heart attack.

Felder was hired at El Centro in 1967 and transferred to Eastfield when it opened in 1970. He has been at Eastfield ever since.

He held a master’s degree in business administration from Sam Houston State University.

Felder was passionate about being a teacher and has said that college played an important role in his life. When the school first opened, he helped spotlight issues regarding inclusivity and technology on campus.

“When you’re lucky enough to make a good choice early on, like I did at Eastfield, then you just stay there,” Felder said in a 2015 Et Cetera story about chartered faculty members celebrating 45 years. “And as a confirmation to that, I was lucky to find the right women and I’ve been married to her for 56 years. It’s a good thing if you can get a good choice the first time out.”

Employees of Eastfield were notified of his death in an email from spokeswoman of the college, Sharon Cook. President Eddie Tealer also sent out an email to employees offering his condolences.

“Prof. Felder touched so many lives over his long career here as a Charter faculty member,” Tealer said in his email. “As we mourn his passing, let us also be grateful for having had the opportunity to be associated with such a caring and inspiring colleague.”

Funeral details have not been released at this time.

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



