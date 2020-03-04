Spring into the break

Spring break is approaching, which means naps, booze and hopefully the sun. While some of us may embark on lavish trips, most of us will probably be working, catching up on shows or just taking a much-needed break. I’ve compiled a list of things to do that include chilling, getting out of the house and partying for those of you who want to do the most without the effort.

Story by: Hunter Garza

Graphics by: Esmeralda Rodriguez, Jackie Ruiz and Natalie Murillo

I like to start my break with a Sunday funday. First, go for brunch with your friends or family and start with some mimosas. That’ll get you ready for a nap or maybe a “you up?” text at about 2 p.m. The fun doesn’t stop when the sun goes down, so why should you? Wait for night-time to head to your favorite bar and ring in the Monday of spring break.

When that Sunday funday hangover kicks in, I recommend ordering UberEats and never leaving the couch. Mondays are for binging and I don’t care who disagrees. With “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before 2” having just been released, have a night in with your roommate and re-watch the first to catch up. Make sure to have tissues on hand, or the McDonald’s napkins will do the job.

With a necessary day of relaxation behind you, Tuesday calls for getting out of the house. Throw on some roller skates, head down to your nearest park and enjoy the great outdoors. After working up an appetite, make your way to the nearest happy hour to enjoy a cold mango White Claw and some chips and guac.

Wednesday is the ideal day to make your way over to Arlington for a day of fun at Six Flags Over Texas. Grab some of your closest friends or go alone to spend the day 200 feet in the air. Some of my favorite rides are Mr. Freeze, Texas Giant and Batman. When the day is over, you’ll be wiped out and ready for bed.

After an eventful day or two, Thursday would be perfect to take it easy. I suggest heading to the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas Botanical Garden or the Dallas Zoo for a leisurely stroll. Make your professors proud and spend the day filled with culture. This will ensure you’re not completely frying your brain from the daily swiping, scrolling and boozing.

End the week by attending a Dallas Stars game at the American Airlines Center. Before the game, head to Deep Ellum and start pregaming; my favorite spot is Will Call. Enjoy the night by cheering on the team and indulging in overpriced beer. After the game, head to whatever bar your heart desires to keep the night going before the reality of the coming week sets in.

