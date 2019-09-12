Mesquite ISD makes Promise to students

By SKYE SEIPP

@seippetc It took the Mesquite Independent School District about two years, but administrators have now pledged to join the Dallas County Promise, and Eastfield will be one of the prime locations for students to attend. This year will see the first group of students with MISD sign the Promise pledge. They are expected to increase enrollment numbers at Eastfield starting in fall 2020. Dallas County Promise offers free tuition and other services to graduating seniors of participating high schools. “We [the Dallas County Promise] do not work in isolation, so all of our district partners have a relationship with a Dallas County Community College that they establish and value,” said Eric Ban, managing director for the Promise.“Eastfield’s been playing a very large part in the process and I think that’s a division of the community college district leadership is that colleges are really involved in the communities that they serve.”

Not all students who sign up from MISD will attend Eastfield, as the Promise has opportunities for students to attend universities and other schools within the Dallas County Community College District. [READ MORE: Chancellor vows to improve graduation rates] Only three of the five schools in MISD will join initially: Mesquite High School, West Mesquite High School and North Mesquite High School. Poteet High School and John Horn High School are expected to join the following year, Ban said.

MISD Superintendent David Vroonland said the reluctance to join the coalition was because they want- ed all five high schools to be a part of the program. But due to how Dallas County Promise is set up, they began with the first three most economically challenged schools in Mesquite. After conversations with members of Eastfield’s leadership team and people from the Dallas County Promise, MISD decided to join the affiliation. “One of the advantages we saw was being a part of a cohort of schools that were working toward the same initiative,” Vroonland said. “Not just in terms of being able to collaborate with each other, which is valuable, but also in terms of being able to work as a cohort of schools to influence the state Legislature on some things that we feel are important in terms of supporting kids from poverty especially.”