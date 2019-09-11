Living in fear: In wake of the El Paso shooting, Hispanic residents worry about their safety

By SKYE SEIPP

@seippetc

History professor Kat Reguero-Vandeventer was on vacation when she read the news Aug. 3. A mass shooting had just taken place at a Walmart in El Paso, leaving 22 people dead and 26 injured. She was horrified.

“It took me a while psychologically before I was OK to go into a store again,” she said. “It was really scary. I know this happens, but this one hit home.”

Reguero-Vandeventer, an activist in the Hispanic community, said her fear was intensified because the shooter was targeting immigrants in what she called a “hunt.”

Authorities believe the alleged shooter from the Dallas-Fort Worth area posted a 2,356- word manifesto titled “Hispanic Invasion” on the website 8-Chan. Authorities said he was targeting Hispanic immigrants.

“These people that had everything to live for were just doing some last-minute shopping for back to school … and they were gunned down,” Reguero-Vandeventer said. “I think that’s why it hit so hard. I was in la-la land on vacation, enjoying life, just going around doing my thing, and all of a sudden reality hit.”

Since the shooting, Hispanics across the country have been living in fear of falling victim to crimes because of their ethnicity.

Carlos Revelo, a government professor and political analyst with Univision, said the political climate before the shooting was already tense, but the shooting in El Paso heightened it to new levels. Revelo emigrated from El Salvador in 1980. He said in 40 years he has never had to be this cautious about his actions.

“I love this country as much as any native U.S-born American,” he said. “But this issue of immigration touches me close because I have an accent, because of my color and because of my exposure. So I can easily be the target, and I never felt that before.”

While he fears for his own safety, Revelo said he is more worried about his students. Some are DACA recipients and others are afraid for their family’s safety.

“I have to be on the look out, because you never know how you’re going to be perceived by someone that already thinks that I’m the problem,” he said. “If they [students] fear, I have to sympathize with them and tell them that I understand. That’s something I’ve never experienced before.”

Fernando Hernandez, who is working on an Associate of Arts degree, said the shooting was just another tragic event that has become normal.

“Well I was shocked, but at the same time, it was something that I found a bit predictable,” he said. “Because it’s something that has happened a lot over the past few years and yet nothing has been done.”