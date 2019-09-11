Campus child care set to be outsourced: K building staff to be laid off amid reorganization

Theater professor Dusty Reasons Thomas, who has used the center for both of her children since 2015, said she is worried that the bonds the teachers and children have will be broken.

“Those are bonds that our kids have developed with these wonderful people,” she said. “It’s a lot of change, and little kids struggle with a lot of change.”

As a member of the parent council for the Children’s Laboratory School, Thomas said the biggest concern from parents is about the teachers and what will happen to their pay, benefits and retirement if they are no longer employed by the district. In an Aug. 30 interview,Tealer said there are no answers as to the status of employee benefits, pay or retirement.

“They [ the teachers] take care of the most precious things to us in the world,” Thomas said. “So they’re like family, and we want to make sure they’re taken care of as well.”

She said the transition would have felt better if there had been a conversation with the parents before a decision was made to switch companies, something Tealer said was not needed.

“If the problem was that the day care isn’t making money, bring it to the parents … before just changing it and saying, ‘Oh well, you’re going to have to deal with it,’” Thomas said.

Thomas said her family pays about $2,000 a month for her two daughters to attend.