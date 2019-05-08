Briefs: Veteran memorial wall, bond election results, institutional education plan

Veteran memorial wall

Eastfield is honoring Texans who lost their lives during military deployment in Iraq and Afghanistan with a wall filled with the faces and names of those who didn’t make it home. The services members on the wall range from 2002 to 2015.

— James Hartley

Bond election results

The Dallas County Community College District got voter approval for a $1.1 billion bond to improve and expand district campuses and programs. The bond garnered support from 71 percent of voters May 4 and is not projected to cause any increase in taxes.

— James Hartley

Institutional education plan

A draft of Eastfield’s 2019-2020 Educational Plan has been released. The draft is not finalized but includes four goals for the college to improve students’ path to completion, Career and Technical Education programs, student success rates in the classroom and create opportunities for underserved students. Each college is required to write an Educational Plan as a part of the Student-Centric Transformation plan.

— Skye Seipp

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



