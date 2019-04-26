District ends Anti-BDS contract requirement

By SKYE SEIPP

@seippetc

The Dallas County Community College District has temporarily ended the requirement of having contractors sign the anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions contract following the ruling on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

The DCCCD’s legal team sent an email on Friday to give the update to campuses that the contract would no longer be required to be signed by vendors, pending the final decision of the courts.

