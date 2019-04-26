Options Panel


District ends Anti-BDS contract requirement

 26 Apr 2019   Posted by etcetera


The official statement from the Districts Legal Department. The email was sent out on Friday by Linda Zabojnik to inform the campus of the changes.

By SKYE SEIPP
@seippetc

The Dallas County Community College District has temporarily ended the requirement of having contractors sign the anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions contract following the ruling on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman.

The DCCCD’s legal team sent an email on Friday to give the update to campuses that the contract would no longer be required to be signed by vendors, pending the final decision of the courts.

