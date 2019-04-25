Graduation ticket errors leave guests searching for seats

By ARIA JONES

@AriaJonesETC

This story will be updated

A number of students are without their tickets to the graduation ceremony after a series of mishaps in the Admissions Office.

Issues began when students who applied for the May 4 graduation received graduation packets without tickets or with fewer tickets than initially promised, and some dual credit students were told last week that there would not be tickets for them.

Dean of Access and Enrollment Patty Young said that one mistake is that an estimated 50 packets were sent out with six tickets instead of the eight promised in the included letter. Some packets included no tickets at all.

The remainder of the tickets were included in a pool for students to request extra tickets on a first come, first serve basis.

While the extra tickets were available when students began receiving their packets, the Admissions Office has since given them away.

Young said she is working with administrators to have a solution for these issues by Friday.

“We sincerely apologize, and our role is to find a solution as soon as possible,” she said. “We’re asking students to check their emails in the next few days in regard to this situation, and we want them to know that we are standing with them wanting to celebrate with their family and friends.”

She said an email was sent out to students asking them to return any extra tickets in order to distribute them, but several students who applied to graduate have not received the email.

Students who have extra tickets are being urged to return them to the Admissions Office in C-119 on the Eastfield app.

On the app, several students have been asking others for extra tickets and offering to buy them.

Admissions and Records Management posted on the app Monday morning telling students that all extra tickets have been distributed and offered two solutions: livestream the event online or have their guests arrive early and take seats as available.

Later that day, they announced a raffle on the app, where students could turn in their extra tickets to the Admissions Office in C-119 between April 22-26 for the chance to win a diploma frame and more.

Young said one of the issues with this graduation season was that the projection for the number of tickets students would receive was based on attendance in previous years. She said there are about 925 graduates this year, which is a more than usual, and there are a little over 6,000 seats at the Curtis Culwell Center.

Young said another issue is that the deadline for graduation applications was pushed back because the campus was closed two days before the deadline. She said applications were also accepted after the deadline.

“We try to accommodate because we recognize students sometimes get busy and they may not be able to submit everything on time,” she said. “Sometimes they don’t always check their email every day… At the same time, when we do that we recognize that it may create other things that we have to resolve as well.”

She also said the office did something new this year and sent an email asking to confirm their participation, which is how the graduation list was populated.

Young said this was done because students often say they’re going to walk on their graduation application, and then several hundred students don’t show up to the ceremony.

“Students kind of answer that question on the fly sometimes,” she said.

Computer-aided design instructor Marques Washington said his dual credit students were told last week about the two options they had for graduation.

He has been collecting tickets for his students since.

“If you care, that’s what you do,” he said. “I mean, because I knew they didn’t have tickets. We told these kids they were gonna graduate, and now we’re gonna tell them that they can’t graduate? No, I’m gonna try to get them tickets.”

His goal is to get them all at least two tickets, because after they were told they wouldn’t have them, some didn’t want to attend. He said on Tuesday he’d need 51 tickets for his students.

“I think walking across the stage is very important because a lot of people need to see that,” he said. “Somebody in their family needs to see that. Even my kids, if they have children, I always tell them ‘you need to walk so your kids can see you walk’.”

He said the statistics about college success are real, and some of his students may never attend a four-year university.

“Even when you go to high school graduations and see teachers crying or you see teachers get emotional, that’s because they kind of know that may be the best thing that’s ever going to happen for that kid,” he said.

Washington said that while at first, he thought it was his 11 students affected, once he started looking for tickets he realized it was a larger issue. One of his students even received two packets and was able to give him eight tickets.

He also noticed that many of his early college high school juniors receiving a certificate, who do not typically get graduation tickets, received packets. So he started collecting the tickets, but he didn’t know that other high school seniors didn’t have tickets.

Young said it was reported to her that there were about 10 students who were juniors and received tickets. She said it probably had the least impact of all the graduation issues.

She said her office worked with the high schools to get many of the tickets back.

Washington said that he will probably put the tickets back into the larger collection for ECHS students. He believes the office should have made an announcement.

“I think they didn’t because there’s really no way to fix it,” he said. “There’s really nothing they can do but try to take care of the ECHS kids.”

Young said that while there have been vacant seats in previous years; this year could be completely different. She said she doesn’t want people arriving on graduation day and waiting for a seat to be the only solution offered.

“Students have worked for the last two, three, four years to get to this point and we want this day to be extraordinary for them,” she said. “So we’re pulling out the stops right now to try to resolve it and that’s our focus over the next few days.”

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



