Eastfield coaches Michael Martin, Anthony Fletcher and Brandon Crisp hit a cumulative 1,000 wins in the 2018-2019 season. The wins come following volleyball’s second-place finish in the national tournament and basketball reaching runner-up in the Dallas Athletic Conference tournament. Here’s a look at their accomplishments en route to 1,000.

— Compiled by James Hartley | Illustrations by David Silva, Yesenia Alvarado and Mateo Corey



100 Ws: Brandon Crisp

Brandon Crisp took charge of Eastfield’s volleyball squad in 2014. His teams have reached the national tournament three years in a row, winning it all in 2017.

300 Ws: Anthony Fletcher

Anthony Fletcher took the helm for Eastfield’s basketball program in 2004. His teams have gone to three national tournaments. He has also had a player drafted to the NBA.

600 Ws: Michael Martin

Michael Martin became skipper of Eastfield’s baseball team in 2001. His 18-year tenure has produced two national championships, a NJCAA Division III National Coach of the Year award and had a player drafted to the MLB.









3 National Championships

• 1 by Crisp (2017) • 2 by Martin (2011 and 2006)

15 Region V Championships

• 3 by Crisp (2018, 2017 and 2016) • 4 by Fletcher (2016, 2014, 2013 and 2004) • 8 by Martin (2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2006 and 2005)

15 Conference Championships

• 3 by Crisp (2018, 2017 and 2016) • 4 by Fletcher (2018, 2016, 2013 and 2010) • 8 by Martin (2016, 2015, 2014, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2006 and 2005)

