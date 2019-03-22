Options Panel


Recap through tweets: DCCCD student-centric transformation team hears concerns, questions

 22 Mar 2019   Posted by etcetera


Eastfield employees had the opportunity to pose questions to the student-centric transformation team March 22 at a forum in the Performance Hall. Photo courtesy of Liliana Rodriguez/Eastfield College

By JAMES HARTLEY
@ByJamesHartley

Representatives from the Dallas County Community College District’s team working on student-centric transformation initiatives visited campus Friday to update employees on progress and hear questions and concerns. The team included DCCCD General Counsel Robert Wendland and two consultants with the Boston Consulting Group.

While the event was labeled as a town hall, Eastfield President Eddie Tealer said it was more of a “listening town hall,” as employees would not receive immediate responses to their questions or statements.

The DCCCD is expected to respond in two virtual forums March 28 and April 1, both at 4 p.m.

Here’s a quick look at some of the questions raised at the forum:

The forum began with the introduction, where an employee from the Boston Consulting Group made some introductory comments. Policies impacting faculty were the main focus of the introduction.

History professor Matt Hinckley kicked off the comments with a prepared statement about the impact of extra service contracts on employees at Eastfield, particularly faculty.

One audience member said she felt the student-centric initiatives had less to do with students and more to do with district employees.

 

Other comments looked at the importance of advisers, needed changes to financial aid, improvements to programs of study and difficulties faced in the eight-week term format. You can read the questions in the tweets from the event below:

The next tweet is two parts. You can view the first portion of the tweet in smaller print on top.

Wendland and Tealer closed the forum by encouraging more comments and participation from employees on Sharepoint, the Microsoft-hosted intranet used by the district.

To view the full thread of tweets, click here.


