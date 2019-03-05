Your spring fix: Ways to enjoy your break whether you have money or not



The break is next week, March 11-15, and it’s not too late to make plans. Here are five ways to spend your five class-free days.

—Compiled by Aria Jones. Illustrations by Manuel Guapo, Jackie Trevino and Roxana Santillan.

See some free art

General admission to the Dallas Museum of Art is always free. For $5 you can visit Thursday, March 14 from 5-9 p.m. The second Thursday of each month, the museum has programming centered around pop culture. This month’s theme is Star Trek. They will be playing famous episodes in the auditorium, have an art-making activity and a scavenger hunt.

Admission to the Nasher Sculpture

Center is free March 12-17 from

11 a.m.–5 p.m.

There will also be a free concert and screening of Black Panther on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. until midnight at the Nasher.

Start your New Year’s resolution (again)

It’s never too late. Maybe the first half of this semester just wasn’t the right time, maybe you need new goals. But it’s a whole new season. This is a great time to start planning for the new you.

Go somewhere else in Texas

If you’re willing to spend a lot more money and have a few friends who can split the bill, you can take a nine-hour drive to South Padre Island. There are concerts every day of spring break. Cardi B will be there at the Beach Bash Music Festival. And for $108 you can buy a VIP pass that will give you access to that concert, a week of free concerts, parties and discounted drinks and food.

If you’re just looking to see the beach, try Corpus Christi which is a few hours closer.

Go on a scavenger hunt

If you haven’t had the time to see Downtown Dallas and all its historic and cool places, try going on a scavenger hunt with up to 10 of your friends. You can compete to answer riddles, and you may even find a place you want to stop and hang out. For $25 each, scavengerhunt.com will take you through Downtown Dallas. Try looking on Groupon.com for discounts.

Spend the day at the arcade

For $10 you can visit Free Play in Richardson or Bishop Cidercade in Dallas for unlimited games. Free Play has food and beer. As the name suggests, Cidercade has a selection of cider. There are also food trucks Thursday and Friday, 6-11 p.m.

