Briefs: First 8-weeks ending, high school art on display, TCCSTA awards

First 8-weeks ending

The first eight-week term of the spring semester will end March 21. Grades for all first-term courses are due March 23. The second eight-week term will begin March 27.

Eastfield will offer students a buy one get one free deal on classes for the second term with a HarvesTerm Scholarship. The only requirement is for students to take an eight-week course in the second term.

Contact efc8week@dcccd.edu for more info and to apply for the HarvesTerm Scholarship.

— David Silva



High school art on display

Mesquite High School advanced placement art students have their work on display through March 28 in Eastfield’s art gallery, F-219.

A closing reception for the Mesquite ISD Future Makers show will be 5:30-7 p.m. March 28.

The next show is a comics exhibition that runs April 1-23.

— Adolfo Resendiz Olguin

Theater students win awards

The Harvester Theatre Company scored awards in the Texas Community College Speech and Theatre Association competition at Eastfield Feb. 20-23.

Here is a list of the awards won during the competition by Eastfield students performing “In Love and Warcraft.”

Karen

Fanka:

Superior Acting – Respondents

Quynesha

Pierce: Excellent Acting – Respondents

Vashti

Moffett: Excellent Acting – Respondents, Audience Choice; Superior PR/Lobby Display – Professors

Victor

DeTerra: Excellent Acting – Respondents, Professors Choice; Excellent Dramaturgy – Professors

Julissa

Hernandez:

Superior Stage Management/Props – Respondents, Professors

Niels

Winter/Taylor

McMillan:

Superior Assistant Scenic Design/Props Design – Professors

Josh

Taylor:

Excellent Lighting Design – Professors

Share this: Share

Email

Facebook



Twitter

Google



Pinterest

Tumblr



