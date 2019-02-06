Options Panel


Mark your calendar: Events and Black History Month celebrations on campus through Feb. 20

 06 Feb 2019   Posted by etcetera


Students will have the opportunity to learn more about financial aid, donate blood and participate in Black History Month on campus between Feb. 7 and Feb. 21. Bookmark the calendar on this page to keep up to date on what’s going on at Eastfield.

—Staff reports

Thursday, February 7

Mobile food pantry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., outside G-building

Cuba study abroad information session, 7-8 p.m., G-129

Friday, February 8

SGA meeting 11 a.m., C-297

Monday, February 11

Financial Aid Satisfactory Academic Progress workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., C-237

Tuesday, February 12

Graduation workshop, 12:30-1:30 p.m., C-135

Speaker: Anga Sanders, one of SMU’s first black students, 11 a.m. to noon, S-100

Panel: Sexual Assault and the Black Community, 11 a.m. to 12:20, S-100

Wednesday, February 13

Blood drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., bus outside S-building

Graduation workshop, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. C-135

Club Fundraising, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., The Hive

Recital Series: baritone Donnie Ray Albert, 1 p.m., F-117

Thursday, February 14

Career coaching, 10 a.m.-noon, Pleasant Grove

Club Fundraising, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., The Hive

Friday, February 15

Day of Action: Disability Justice, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., G-102

Fun Friday: Culture through the Decades, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, the Hive

Monday, February 18

Preview Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pleasant Grove

Tuesday, February 19

Dr. Drew Pinsky live broadcast, 6-7 p.m., S-100

Transfer Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Hive

Wednesday, February 20

Resume writing roundtable, 2-3:30 p.m., C-237

Et Cetera publication day


