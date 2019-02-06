Mark your calendar: Events and Black History Month celebrations on campus through Feb. 20

-
Students will have the opportunity to learn more about financial aid, donate blood and participate in Black History Month on campus between Feb. 7 and Feb. 21. Bookmark the calendar on this page to keep up to date on what’s going on at Eastfield.
—Staff reports
Thursday, February 7
Mobile food pantry, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., outside G-building
Cuba study abroad information session, 7-8 p.m., G-129
Friday, February 8
SGA meeting 11 a.m., C-297
Monday, February 11
Financial Aid Satisfactory Academic Progress workshop, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., C-237
Tuesday, February 12
Graduation workshop, 12:30-1:30 p.m., C-135
Speaker: Anga Sanders, one of SMU’s first black students, 11 a.m. to noon, S-100
Panel: Sexual Assault and the Black Community, 11 a.m. to 12:20, S-100
Wednesday, February 13
Blood drive, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., bus outside S-building
Graduation workshop, 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. C-135
Club Fundraising, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., The Hive
Recital Series: baritone Donnie Ray Albert, 1 p.m., F-117
Thursday, February 14
Career coaching, 10 a.m.-noon, Pleasant Grove
Club Fundraising, 8 a.m.-7 p.m., The Hive
Friday, February 15
Day of Action: Disability Justice, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., G-102
Fun Friday: Culture through the Decades, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, the Hive
Monday, February 18
Preview Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Pleasant Grove
Tuesday, February 19
Dr. Drew Pinsky live broadcast, 6-7 p.m., S-100
Transfer Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., The Hive
Wednesday, February 20
Resume writing roundtable, 2-3:30 p.m., C-237
Et Cetera publication day
