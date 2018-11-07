Mark your calendar: Five weeks of campus events in November and December

You’ll have the opportunity to check out a jazz recital, a Study Abroad in Cuba Info Session and the Native American Month Pow Wow from Nov. 7 through Dec. 5. Find details in the list below.

—Staff reports

Wednesday, Nov. 7

Recital: EFC Jazz Faculty, 1 p.m., F-117

Thursday, Nov. 8

Free Speech Festival, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., C-135

Meet-Up Social with Veterans, 11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m., The Hive

Wednesday, Nov. 14

STEMinar: Financial Math, 12:30 p.m., S-101

Recital: Keyboard Department, 1 p.m., F-117

Thursday, Nov. 15

Study Abroad in Cuba Info Session, 1:30-2 p.m., G-230

Last day to withdraw with a grade of W

Friday, Nov. 16

Native American Month Short Film Series, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., TBD

Monday, Nov. 19

Native American Month Film, “Man Killer,” 11 a.m.-1 p.m., C-135

Tuesday, Nov. 20

Student Veteran Transfer Day, 10 a.m., the Hive

Wednesday, Nov. 21

Recital: Guitar Department, 1 p.m., F-117

Thursday, Nov. 22

Thanksgiving holiday, campus closed through Nov. 25

Monday, Nov. 26

Gallery show: Visual Art Student Exhibit, through Dec. 7, Gallery 219

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Lecture: Texas Liberators, military that freed Dachau Concentration Camp, 11 a.m.-12:20 p.m., S-101

Native American Month Pow Wow, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Lower Courtyard

Recital: Choral and voice students, 1 p.m., F-117

Friday, Nov. 30

Day of Action: Racial Justice, discussion about race and the media, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., G-101

Recital Series: Brandi Estwick and Eddie Healy, 1 p.m., F-117

Wednesday, Dec. 5

Recital Series: EFC Jazz Ensemble, 1 p.m., F-117

Et Cetera distribution, 10 a.m.-noon, the Hive

