5 Standout fall makeup styles

Look #1: Vampy Violence If you like bold colors that make a statement or just love the idea of Halloween, this is for you. You will need a palette full of vibrant colors like BH Cosmetics’ Take me Back to Brazil or Galaxy Chic. Apply a bright purple eyeshadow to the outer corner of the eye and upward into the crease, leaving the edges nice and smoky. Then add a deep red in the center of the lid, and blend this toward your tear duct. Using the same red, carefully line right beneath your lower lash line. Lastly, add a very deep purple and blend from your outer corner. Then with the same color, line the inner corner of the eye. To complete this look, do an ombre lip color that begins with a red that matches the one used on the center of your lid. To add to the ombre effect, line the outside of the lips with a violet. Don’t shy away from the boldness of this look! It’s supposed to be eye-catching.
Look #3: Deer, Barbara A beauty guru that all girls know and love inspired this look. Every successful makeup artist or amateur could learn a trick or two from her online vlogs. She has been setting trends for generations, young and old, and has a bubbly spirit. Someone is coming to mind, right? I’m talking about Barbie. For this look, follow her Halloween deer tutorial. I realize that it doesn’t have to be Halloween in order to wear this look. In fact, it would be cool to channel your inner deer everyday. In our artistic interpretation of the look, we tone things down a little, just so they are fit for everyday deer life. The tutorial to Barbie’s Halloween deer makeup can be found here.
Look #4: Red in Romance Red is a color that can be sweet, inviting and versatile. In this look, you will be using a deep red lipstick to create a rosy rouge and light eyeshadow to accompany your bold red lips. Start off with your face primed and prepped. Then put on your favorite red lipstick like MAC Ruby Woo. Dab a small amount of that lipstick on the apples of your cheeks with small, light strokes. Using a beauty blender, lightly blend out the color so it is even and precise. Then use this same technique but on your eyelids. If being monochromatic isn’t your thing, add some pink shadow to the surface of your lids to create dimension.
Look #5: Gloss Boss This look is for lovers of all things glossy and dewy who want a face that resembles glass. Begin by applying an illuminating primer to your face. Allow the primer to settle and then apply a light coverage foundation like the Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint. Next, use a soft orange eyeshadow and lightly apply it to your lids. Then grab your favorite nude or clear gloss and apply it over the eyeshadow. Don’t be afraid to add gloss to your lips and cheeks to complete this look. Your eyes, lips and cheeks should look like you were sun-kissed, and the glow on you face should make people question whether or not it’s real.
