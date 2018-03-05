Options Panel


STEM Week Calendar for Spring 2018

 05 Mar 2018   Posted by etcetera


Et Cetera File Photo

The STEM division held events during the first week of March, dedicating each day to a different field. Check the full calendar below for all events.

Monday, March 5
King of the Nerds Contest
11 a.m. – noon • L311

Documentary: “Illusion of Time”
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • S100

STEMinar: Stroke Recovery in Mice
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • S100

Healthy Easting and Cooking
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. • S101
Tuesday, March 6
Solar Observation
Noon – 1 p.m. • S Parking LotGeology Lab Open House
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • C321

Chemistry Demonstration
1 – 3 p.m. • S200

Movie: “Hidden Figures”
2 – 4 p.m. • S100/101
Wednesday, March 7
Scanning Electron Microscope Demonstration
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. • C350Physics Lab Open House
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • C320

STEMinar: Beekeeping
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • S100

Fetal Pig Dissection
2 – 3 p.m. • S101
Thursday, March 8
Movie: “The Imitation Game”
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. • S100/101Solar Observation
Noon – 1 p.m. • S Parking Lot

Rubik’s Cube Presentation
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • S100

Strawberry DNA Extraction
1:30 – 2:30 p.m. • S101
Sessions every 15 minutes

Biology Labs Open House
2:30 – 3:30 p.m. • S315
Friday, March 9
Women of STEM Trivia
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. • C202Movie: “The 33”
9 – 11 a.m. • S100/101

Documentary: “The Hubble Space Telescope”
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • S100

Meet and Greet with STEM Advisors
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • C201

