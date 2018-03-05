STEM Week Calendar for Spring 2018

The STEM division held events during the first week of March, dedicating each day to a different field. Check the full calendar below for all events.

Monday, March 5

King of the Nerds Contest

11 a.m. – noon • L311 Documentary: “Illusion of Time”

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • S100 STEMinar: Stroke Recovery in Mice

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • S100 Healthy Easting and Cooking

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. • S101 Tuesday, March 6

Solar Observation

Noon – 1 p.m. • S Parking LotGeology Lab Open House

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • C321 Chemistry Demonstration

1 – 3 p.m. • S200 Movie: “Hidden Figures”

2 – 4 p.m. • S100/101 Wednesday, March 7

Scanning Electron Microscope Demonstration

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. • C350Physics Lab Open House

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • C320 STEMinar: Beekeeping

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • S100 Fetal Pig Dissection

2 – 3 p.m. • S101 Thursday, March 8

Movie: “The Imitation Game”

9:30 – 11:30 a.m. • S100/101Solar Observation

Noon – 1 p.m. • S Parking Lot Rubik’s Cube Presentation

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • S100 Strawberry DNA Extraction

1:30 – 2:30 p.m. • S101

Sessions every 15 minutes Biology Labs Open House

2:30 – 3:30 p.m. • S315 Friday, March 9

Women of STEM Trivia

8 a.m. – 5 p.m. • C202Movie: “The 33”

9 – 11 a.m. • S100/101 Documentary: “The Hubble Space Telescope”

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • S100 Meet and Greet with STEM Advisors

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • C201