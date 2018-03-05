STEM Week Calendar for Spring 2018

-
The STEM division held events during the first week of March, dedicating each day to a different field. Check the full calendar below for all events.
|Monday, March 5
King of the Nerds Contest
11 a.m. – noon • L311
Documentary: “Illusion of Time”
STEMinar: Stroke Recovery in Mice
Healthy Easting and Cooking
|Tuesday, March 6
Solar Observation
Noon – 1 p.m. • S Parking LotGeology Lab Open House
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. • C321
Chemistry Demonstration
Movie: “Hidden Figures”
|Wednesday, March 7
Scanning Electron Microscope Demonstration
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. • C350Physics Lab Open House
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. • C320
STEMinar: Beekeeping
Fetal Pig Dissection
|Thursday, March 8
Movie: “The Imitation Game”
9:30 – 11:30 a.m. • S100/101Solar Observation
Noon – 1 p.m. • S Parking Lot
Rubik’s Cube Presentation
Strawberry DNA Extraction
Biology Labs Open House
|Friday, March 9
Women of STEM Trivia
8 a.m. – 5 p.m. • C202Movie: “The 33”
9 – 11 a.m. • S100/101
Documentary: “The Hubble Space Telescope”
Meet and Greet with STEM Advisors
