Literary and Fine Arts Festival Calendar for Spring 2018

-
Search for Stories
The annual Literary & Fine Arts Festival is set to take over campus yet again after extending from one week to full month a year ago. The official kickoff to the festival occurred on April 3 with the “Speak Easy” LFAF Launch Party in the Hive. The Et Cetera’s 8th annual poetry slam contest also begins on April 11. The festival continues until the Eastfield’s Got Talent performance on May 1 at 6 p.m. in the Performance Hall.
— Compiled by David Silva
|April 3
“Speak Easy” LFAF Launch Party
Hive | 11:30 a.m. -12 p.m.Arts Talk & Workshop
Fireside Lounge | 12 a.m. -2 p.m.
|April 4
Haiku Workshop
G101/102 | 10:10 -11:05 a.m.
|April 5
Jazz Under The Stars
5-7 p.m. | Lower Courtyard
|April 11
Dance and Snack
12:30 p.m. | Lower CourtyardPoetry Slam
5:30 p.m. | G-101
|April 12
Digital Media Workshop
11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. | L117H. Schenk, opening
6 – 8:30 p.m. | H Gallery
|April 16
Lecture: War Photographer Kale Alford
12:30 p.m. | G101/102
|April 19-20
Anna in the Tropics
12:30 p.m. Preview Performance
7:30 p.m. | Performance Hall
Matinée | April 20 | 11:15 a.m.
|April 23
Digital Scholarship Lecture/Presentation
11:15 a.m. | G101/G102
| April 24
Communications Career Day
11 a.m. | G101/102
|April 25
Spring Juried Student Art Exhibition
11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. | Gallery 219
|April 26-27
Spring Dance Concert
7:30 p.m. | Performance Hall
|April 30
Eastfield’s Got Talent | Auditions
Various Times | Contact Melinda Imthurn at mimthurn@dcccd.edu
|May 1
Eastfield’s Got Talent | Show
6 p.m. | Performance Hall
|April 3- May 3
Tierra Firme: Analise Minjarez and
Sarita Westrup
Fireside Lounge (2nd Floor C-Building)
Gray brothers, Eastfield graduates, return for musical showcase
Join the discussion