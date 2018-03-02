Literary and Fine Arts Festival Calendar for Spring 2018

The annual Literary & Fine Arts Festival is set to take over campus yet again after extending from one week to full month a year ago. The official kickoff to the festival occurred on April 3 with the “Speak Easy” LFAF Launch Party in the Hive. The Et Cetera’s 8th annual poetry slam contest also begins on April 11. The festival continues until the Eastfield’s Got Talent performance on May 1 at 6 p.m. in the Performance Hall.

— Compiled by David Silva

April 3

“Speak Easy” LFAF Launch Party

Hive | 11:30 a.m. -12 p.m.Arts Talk & Workshop

Fireside Lounge | 12 a.m. -2 p.m. April 4

Haiku Workshop

G101/102 | 10:10 -11:05 a.m. April 5

Jazz Under The Stars

5-7 p.m. | Lower Courtyard April 11

Dance and Snack

12:30 p.m. | Lower CourtyardPoetry Slam

5:30 p.m. | G-101 April 12

Digital Media Workshop

11:15 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. | L117H. Schenk, opening

6 – 8:30 p.m. | H Gallery April 16

Lecture: War Photographer Kale Alford

12:30 p.m. | G101/102 April 19-20

Anna in the Tropics

12:30 p.m. Preview Performance

7:30 p.m. | Performance Hall

Matinée | April 20 | 11:15 a.m. April 23

Digital Scholarship Lecture/Presentation

11:15 a.m. | G101/G102 April 24

Communications Career Day

11 a.m. | G101/102

April 25

Spring Juried Student Art Exhibition

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. | Gallery 219 April 26-27

Spring Dance Concert

7:30 p.m. | Performance Hall April 30

Eastfield’s Got Talent | Auditions

Various Times | Contact Melinda Imthurn at mimthurn@dcccd.edu May 1

Eastfield’s Got Talent | Show

6 p.m. | Performance Hall April 3- May 3

Tierra Firme: Analise Minjarez and

Sarita Westrup

Fireside Lounge (2nd Floor C-Building)