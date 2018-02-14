Club Spotlight: Plant-based nutrition not just for vegetarians, vegans

The Plant Based Nutrition Club is a fairly new student organization that promotes healthy eating and a plant-based diet. The club meets regularly both on and off campus. Members donate food grown in the college’s community garden to needy families through Sharing Life Community Outreach. The Et Cetera’s Sean Watkins chatted with club founder and president Durene Tezock about the group’s goals and focus.

Q: What inspired you to create the club?

A: I started this club to extend my circle of influence beyond my family, friends and myself to the DCCCD community at large. By empowering ourselves with knowledge, we increase our capacity to prevent and reverse various lifestyle-related diseases and conditions. Plant-Based Nutrition Club encourages all to stand up against the toxic food environment on a more regular basis.

Q: What is your club about?

A: The purpose of Plant-Based Nutrition Club is to empower people to enrich their lives with more health-promoting, plant-based foods as well as provide a means of support for budgeting, meal planning, social navigation and maintaining the Eastfield College Harvester Community Garden.

Q: What goals do you have for the club?

A: This semester, we intend to broaden our reach by participating in more activities with greater visibility on campus.

Q: Do you think the club will have an impact on the college, and in what way?

A: We have started conversations on campus, which will lead people to consider their food choices more in depth.

Q: Which groups of students are you mostly focusing on in the club?

A: We’re open to all students interested in learning to eat healthier in this toxic food environment that pervades our society. Our club is made up of vegans, vegetarians and all others interested in adding more wholesome, plant-based foods to their diet.