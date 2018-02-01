College hosts Black History Month events

Eastfield kicked off Black History Month celebrations today with a read-in and storytelling event, looking at traditional stories to emphasize the impact of black culture in America. More events are planned on campus throughout the mont, including a DNA experiment, a look at hair in black culture and musical events celebrating black history.

For more information, see our calendar below.

— Staff reports

Thursday, Feb.1

Telling Our Story: The Black Experience Through Storytelling and Readings, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Performance Hall lobby

Traditional storytelling and selected readings that celebrate the experiences, music, culture and traditions of African-Americans.

Wednesday, Feb.7

Recital Series: Friday’s Foolery, 12:30 p.m., F-117

Workout Wednesday, 10 a.m., Pleasant Grove Campus

Agbara Latina dance workout.

Friday, Feb. 9

The Value of You, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., S-100

Extract your own DNA and learn more about genetics.

Tuesday, Feb. 13

The Second Line: Parade Culture in New Orleans, 10:30-11:15 a.m., G-101

Learn about the history and traditions of an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras.

Mardi Gras Celebration,

11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hive

Wednesday, Feb. 14

Repairing Our Roots: Healing the Community through Mental Health, 11 a.m., C-135

Recital Series: Barbara Hill-Moore Vocal Studio, 12:30 p.m., F-117

Friday, Feb. 16

Film Screening: Dear White People, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., G-101

Tuesday, Feb. 20



The Evolution of African Americans As Told By My Hair,

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., C-135

Explore the work of Cantoinette Studios’s wearable head wraps and speak to an on-campus natural hair expert.

Wednesday, Feb. 21

Recital Series: Trombonist Byron Sleugh, 12:30 p.m., F-117

Workout Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Lower Courtyard

Agbara Latina dance workout.

Tuesday, Feb. 27

No Beats, Just Bars, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., C-135

Jonathan Jones uses current hip-hop music to inspire action and leadership beyond Black History Month.

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Recital Series: Eric Willis Jazz Quintet, 12:30 p.m., F-117