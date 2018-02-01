College hosts Black History Month events

-
Eastfield kicked off Black History Month celebrations today with a read-in and storytelling event, looking at traditional stories to emphasize the impact of black culture in America. More events are planned on campus throughout the mont, including a DNA experiment, a look at hair in black culture and musical events celebrating black history.
For more information, see our calendar below.
— Staff reports
Thursday, Feb.1
Telling Our Story: The Black Experience Through Storytelling and Readings, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Performance Hall lobby
Traditional storytelling and selected readings that celebrate the experiences, music, culture and traditions of African-Americans.
Wednesday, Feb.7
Recital Series: Friday’s Foolery, 12:30 p.m., F-117
Workout Wednesday, 10 a.m., Pleasant Grove Campus
Agbara Latina dance workout.
Friday, Feb. 9
The Value of You, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., S-100
Extract your own DNA and learn more about genetics.
Tuesday, Feb. 13
The Second Line: Parade Culture in New Orleans, 10:30-11:15 a.m., G-101
Learn about the history and traditions of an authentic New Orleans Mardi Gras.
Mardi Gras Celebration,
11 a.m.-1 p.m., the Hive
Wednesday, Feb. 14
Repairing Our Roots: Healing the Community through Mental Health, 11 a.m., C-135
Recital Series: Barbara Hill-Moore Vocal Studio, 12:30 p.m., F-117
Friday, Feb. 16
Film Screening: Dear White People, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., G-101
Tuesday, Feb. 20
The Evolution of African Americans As Told By My Hair,
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., C-135
Explore the work of Cantoinette Studios’s wearable head wraps and speak to an on-campus natural hair expert.
Wednesday, Feb. 21
Recital Series: Trombonist Byron Sleugh, 12:30 p.m., F-117
Workout Wednesday, 12:30 p.m., Lower Courtyard
Agbara Latina dance workout.
Tuesday, Feb. 27
No Beats, Just Bars, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., C-135
Jonathan Jones uses current hip-hop music to inspire action and leadership beyond Black History Month.
Wednesday, Feb. 28
Recital Series: Eric Willis Jazz Quintet, 12:30 p.m., F-117
