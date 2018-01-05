Former Harvester dies in Garland shooting

By JULIO VEGA

Former Eastfield student athlete Michael Ryan Love, 26 of Mesquite, was killed in a shooting in Garland on the evening of Jan. 3. Love is survived by his loving mother, Lynn Love, sisters, Lindsey Cheney and Rachel Love and fiancé, Chelsea Johnson.

The incident occurred on the 6500 block of Glenmoor Drive near I-30 and Broadway Boulevard. Police believe Love arranged to meet with two people after he found his stolen camera on OfferUp.

Police believe that he and another victim, 39-year-old Terry Albert Simmons met up at a vacant house. The meeting then turned violent and gunshots were exchanged, resulting in the two deaths and another non-life threatening injury to one of Love’s acquaintances.

His obituary can be found here at Laurel Oaks Funeral Home in Balch Springs. The visitation hours are tomorrow from 3-8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m.

Love lived in Mesquite and previously attended West Mesquite High School. After graduating, he attended Kansas Wesleyan on a partial basketball scholarship before returning to Texas and playing for Eastfield.

Anthony Fletcher, who coached Love during his time at Eastfield, said as a player he was “laid back” and liked to joke around with his teammates but was a good presence on the team.

“He was quiet, not really rambunctious and loud,” Fletcher said. “He was a team player. In conference, he only averaged around 10 points per game. But when we went to the national tournament … he played really well, just lights out. He gave up himself to the team and his selflessness helped us.

Under Fletcher, he redshirted first season as a Harvester but was a starter the following year with the team that reached the 2012-2013 National Junior College Athletic Association national tournament final.

In the tournament opener, Love scored 31 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer to help the team advance to the semifinals. He was named in All-Tournament Team that season.

After Eastfield, he played for another season at Jarvis Community College before returning to live in Mesquite.

Updated Jan. 9 with information about family, funeral services and name of second victim.

