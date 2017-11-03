Female student assaulted on campus parking lot by former boyfriend

By JAMES HARTLEY

@JamesHartleyETC

A female student was assaulted Sept. 19 on campus by her former boyfriend, also a student, according to a police report.

The suspect, a 19-year-old man, was given a citation for assault by physical contact.

The victim, 18, and the man were in his car when police say the two began fighting over messages the victim sent to a friend of the man.

During the fight, the woman said her attacker grabbed her throat in a failed attempt to choke her and bit her on the shoulder, according to the report.

Both told police that while they had broken up earlier this year, but they still spend time together.

The man was brought to the Eastfield police station for questioning and confessed to biting and shoving the victim.

Police classified the incident as dating violence on the daily crime logs and filed the report as an assaultive offense. The man is charged with a misdemeanor.