Book connects classes, events on campus

By JON-MARK TAMEZ

“Deep Down Dark,” which tells the story of 33 Chilean miners who were trapped during the 2010 Copiapo mining accident in Chile, has been selected as the 2017-2018 common book for Eastfield College.

“Deep Down Dark” explores how this event not only impacts the lives of the men trapped but also those on the surface.

Nina Lambert, an English professor and member of the Common Book Committee, said she is excited about what the book will bring to campus.

“I think it’s very interesting how the life stories of everyone in the book are portrayed,” Lambert said. “It has such great human story in it. That is something everyone can relate to.”

Librarian and Common Book Committee member Megan Horlander said the common book is important because it works to bind the college and different disciplines together through a shared reading experience.

“This was the best out of the nominees to reach the most subjects,” she said. “Anything will work for English, but we want something that also reaches STEM and social sciences.”

Lambert said the book gives students a chance to go beyond their own experiences through the stories of the miners in the book.

“It’s a foray into a different culture,” Lambert said. “I think there will be a lot of participation, there will be a lot of good events. I think everyone will learn something, and that’s why we do it.”

Professors are encouraged to work the common book into their curriculum and the Common Book Committee is planning events relating to the subject matter that will be held throughout the next academic year, including a visit from the head of surface mining from the Texas Railroad Commission.

Many classes, especially English classes, will require students to read from the common book to understand and participate in class activities and assignments.

Last year, the common book committee brought speakers and scientists to Eastfield to discuss the importance of the HeLa cells, which were used to cure polio, and Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cells, used without her permission, led to numerous scientific discovers.

“Deep Dark Down,” written by Hector Tobar, tells how the 33 miners came together during their 69-day ordeal.

Tobar’s book depicts the camaraderie and hardship experienced by group and how their faith helped them cope with the weight of being buried alive deep in the mountain.