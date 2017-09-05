Board of trustees extend maternity leave to four weeks

By Kathryn Higgins

@TheEtCetera

A new change in maternity leave policies gives employees of the Dallas County Community College District four weeks off work instead of one day for the birth or adoption of a new child.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change during their Sept. 5 meeting.

Under the previous policy, employees were allowed a single day of leave; any time after would need to come from their accumulated sick days and vacation time.

This new policy allows DCCCD employees to take leave after 36 months of employment, and will be eligible again every 36 months.

This benefit extends to both parents, as long as both are employed by the Dallas County Community Colleges.

“We’re recommending this as a way to continue to build our reputation as a family-friendly employer,” said Susan Hall, chief talent officer at the DCCCD.

Adoption and foster-care placement will also be covered under this new policy. The policy allows adopting parents to take maternity leave when an adoption is official and a child is now living with their new family.

“Adoption processes, especially a foreign adoption, could take many, many months.” Said Rob Wendland, general counsel to board of trustees.

Most colleges in Texas either offer one day of maternity leave or no maternity leave at all.

“The policy reads that … leave can only be taken once in a 36 month period, and theoretically you could have 3 kids in a 36 month period,” said Joseph J. Ritter, board member for District #2. “Is that too restrictive?”

Hall believed the important thing was to pass the policy now, taking a step in the right direction.

“We can look after the first year, and certainly after the second year and know better,” Hall said.

The board also voted on a policy change related to weapons on campus. The policy, in response to open sword carry law that went into effect Sept. 1, still only allows for blades 5.5 inches on campus.