Vote to extend maternity leave delayed until September

By JAMES HARTLEY

@JamesHartleyETC

A potential change to Dallas County Community College District maternity leave policy has been delayed until September.

The proposed change would give mothers four weeks of maternity leave, extending the current one-day cap. After the one day of maternity leave, mothers are required to use their vacation and sick leave to cover any additional time away.

The motion was originally scheduled for consideration by the board today, but was tabled so the trustees could further discuss the issue before voting. A discussion was planned for a work session before the meeting, but the session was cancelled after budget discussions took longer than allotted.

Votes on possible changes to vacation and holidays, salaries and wages, investments and student contact were also postponed.