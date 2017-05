Murder-suicide at North Lake College claims one victim

05 May 2017Posted by etcetera

By JAMES HARTLEY

@JamesHartleyETC

One woman and a shooter are dead in a murder-suicide that sent North Lake College into intruder lockdown Wednesday.

Janeera Nickol Gonzalez, 20, was shot at North Lake by Adrian Victor Torres, 21, who Gonzalez’s family said was stalking her before the incident.

Torres died in an adjacent building from what police said looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A vigil will be held on Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Irving High School to honor Gonzales.

According to Dallas County Community College District records Gonzalez was a current student who started at North Lake in 2015 and Torres was a former student.

Joe May, chancellor of the DCCCD, urged the community to support each other.

“We must move forward as a community to console each other and to help one another during this difficult time,” May said.

Christa Slejko, president of North Lake College, said North Lake will provide counseling to students and community members if they need it.

“This is an emotional time for the North Lake family,” Slejko said. “We’re heartbroken that such a tragedy has occurred on campus.”

Campus will reopen Monday, May 8 for finals, which will run as originally planned.