Literary and Fine Arts Festival provides an array of art

The annual Literary & Fine Arts Festival is in full swing after being extended from one week to a month.

The March 31 Faculty Dance Concert, although not an official festival event, contributed to the variety of showcases.

The official kickoff to the festival occurred on April 1 with Arts in Action, a multi-faceted, interactive event in the Lower Courtyard.

The Et Cetera’s 2nd annual social media photo contest also began on April 1.

Following that, the Bits and Bytes event, an arts reading with a focus on poetry, Jazz Under the Stars, the Making Art Work panel and the Dance and a Snack performance have all added to the festival.

The festival continues until the April 28 Spring Dance concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Performance Hall.

— Compiled by Katrina Bond

Check out our gallery of photos: