Five must-have apps that will help you make it through college

College can be tough, especially when you have to juggle it with the demands of everyday life. Wouldn’t it be nice if there were something to make it a little easier? Well there is, and it fits in your pocket. With tons of apps to help you through school, your smartphone can become your new best friend. Help is just a tap away. Here are a few of my personal favorites to get you started.

— Compiled by Tanya Uhrich

Blackboard

Cost: Free (in-app purchases)

For iPhone and Android

Size: 15.67 MB

The same online classroom you access from your personal computer is now on your phone. It lists all of your courses and the assignments you need through an accessible interface. You can also contact technical support through this app. Basically anything you can do or see on the desktop version can be accomplished on this app.

The Blackboard app is useful for when you’re on the go. If you’re at the bookstore, you can just open the app, click on the course and find the book you need that easily. Want to know your test score while you’re out with friends? Simply go to My Grades and put to rest any fears you had of failing.

Symbolab

Cost: Free (in-app purchases)

For iPhone and Android

Size: 31.62 MB

Having problems with your math courses? This app is a scientific calculator in your pocket, capable of handling problems for algebra, trigonometry and calculus as well as creating functions, graphs, matrices and vectors. The buttons for things like square roots or exponents are easy to figure out. Just plug in your problem and it will walk you through step by step for a small in-app fee, usually $1.99.

Symbolab is useful because of its simplicity. With scientific calculators, you have to hit a series of buttons to get one function. With this app, the buttons are right there. It will not only show you how to solve the problem, but also how to graph and where to place your lines. The only downfall is that you are not allowed to use your phone on most professors’ tests and therefore may not be able to use this app in class. So make sure you have a general idea of how to work your problems with Symbolab’s step-by-step guides. Each professor is different, so make sure you are allowed to use this in class before you try.

My Study Life

Cost: Free (in-app purchases)

For iPhone, Android, Windows phone, online and desktop

Chrome Web Store, Microsoft Store

Size: 11.26 MB

This app is great at keeping your assignments organized by class, which are color-coded for easy identification. You can store your exam dates and homework deadlines and even get due date reminders. One of My Study Life’s best features is that it uses cloud storage, which allows you to access or edit information from any synced device.

Another great thing about My Study Life is that it’s not only for students. Teachers can use it to store study plans, classes and lectures. And developers are working on a feature that will allow teachers to share their schedules with students.

Quizlet Flashcards

Cost: Free (in-app purchases)

Google Play and iTunes

Size: 7.59 MB

This app is good for studying because it provides sets of electronic flashcards at your fingertips. The subjects covered include vocabulary, chemistry and biology as well as GRE and SAT prep. There are 18 foreign languages covered including Spanish, German, Chinese and French. Quizlet works offline and has subjects ranging from grade school to college level and continuing education.

Quizlet Flashcards is beneficial for all students looking to study. Not only does this app have millions of its own flashcards, but it also allows you to create and customize your own. Quizlet covers a huge spectrum of subjects, so there is something for everyone.

Unidays

Cost: Free (in-app purchases)

For iPhone and Android

Size: 2.30 MB

Unidays is perfect for college students who are strapped for cash and need that extra help. The app lets students know where they can get discounts with their student IDs on food, clothing, books and lots more. Some of the top discounters are McDonald’s restaurant, Urban Outfitters, Apple Music and Uber.

There is a mini-game that lets you spin once a day to win prizes like extra discounts or free deliveries. Other content includes recipes, inspirational messages, student tips and playlists.

Unidays is up-to-date on all its discounts and locations. Users can get information on launch parties for new stores and hear about student-only events.

Another added benefit is receiving added discounts just for referring your friends.