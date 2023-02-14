During his first year at Harvard University, Harris decided to run for student government and became the secretary of the finance committee.

In his junior year, Harris knew he wanted to run for president.

Harris and his running mate, Jenny Gan, created a slogan: “Building Tomorrow’s Harvard.” The school’s tradition is that usually at 11 p.m., the campaigns would receive a call to inform them about the results of their campaigns.

However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic there were changes. Harris and his partner received a call around 5:30 p.m. saying that they had won.

In 2020, Harris became the first Black man elected president of Harvard University’s Undergraduate Council in the school’s 384-year history.