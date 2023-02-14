Black Americans who have impacted society in the past decade

Raphael Warnock, the first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, has impacted and inspired people to go for the impossible. Warnock took the oath of office Jan. 20, 2021, after defeating opponent Herschel Walker in the Georgia runoff election.

The win led to the Democrats taking possession of the U.S. Senate with a 51-49 majority. During the election, Warnock was ahead by 37,000 votes but couldn’t get to the 50% needed to avoid a runoff. Meanwhile, Walker used everything in his power to attract supporters. During the College Football Hall of Fame ceremony, Walker made it clear to his supporters that the fight wasn’t over. However, this wasn’t enough to take Warnock down.

Voters made sure toto place him where they felt he belonged: the Senate. After the victory he went on to tell his supporters: “It is my honor to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken.”