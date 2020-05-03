Options Panel


Photo gallery: Away from ‘The Hive’: EFC community sticks together through shelter-in-place

 03 May 2020   Posted by etcetera


Et Cetera photographers Baylie Tucker and Skye Seipp visited faculty and students at their homes to ask how their adjustments to working remotely have been. Social distancing measures were kept while interviewing and photographing each.


