Photo gallery: Away from ‘The Hive’: EFC community sticks together through shelter-in-place

Et Cetera photographers Baylie Tucker and Skye Seipp visited faculty and students at their homes to ask how their adjustments to working remotely have been. Social distancing measures were kept while interviewing and photographing each.
English professor Katawna Caldwell-Warren sits near a window of her house with her daughter, Kensley River Warren. She says that while the first week of lockdown was rough, they’re becoming more acclimated to the adjustment. “My husband works from home and we have a toddler we are trying to homeschool, and then I teach online classes. I handle dual credit and English classes, so trying to manage that and teach, that was the biggest thing.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera.
Speech professor Nick Vera sits with his dog, Stuff, outside his apartment in Lower Greenville. He says the lack of social interaction in quarantine is taking a psychological toll on him and that he misses seeing students. “The people I feel for right now are the people that we serve, which is our students. And so that’s the part that I miss the most. … But it’s also an honor to be able to just enjoy the mundane tasks in life or tasks that we don’t even look forward to.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera.
History professor Liz Nichols looks out the window from her home in Cedar Hills. She says her transition to teaching online hasn’t been that difficult. For her, the challenge is trying to keep her 16-year-old son on task and not getting cabin fever. Nichols tries to keep her routine as it was before campus closed, but says she finds herself staying up later at night. The thing she misses most is the social interaction with her peers. “For most of us that go out and work, those are the people we see more than sometimes our own family members and so not being able to interact with people that I’m really close to … is really what I miss.” Photo by Skye Seipp/The Et Cetera
Theater professor Dusty Reasons-Thomas stands behind a metal front porch at her home in Mesquite. She says she usually teaches online courses in the summer, but this time has been a little different as she now has to care for her two daughters also. Thomas says she misses being able to visit her colleagues and have face-to-face interactions with people on campus. “I’m not a homebody. … I like to be always going and doing something.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera
Business Major Darius Black stands in the doorway of his home in Mesquite. He says the switch to online learning was a struggle and that he was behind for the first week of classes because he didn’t know the schedules had been posted. He added that as a music student and member of the jazz band, he misses being able to rehearse on campus. “Like half of my jazz band is leaving [and] going to different schools. So now it’s like, ‘oh, I’m not gonna play with these people again for a long time.’ And I haven’t decided if I’m still doing Jazz band next year. That’ll mean I’m going to be one of the veteran players [and] now everything is on me and it’s a slight pressure.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera
English professor Shazia Ali looks through her front door at her home in Plano. She says quarantine has been an adjustment that comes with pros and cons. “I feel like sometimes we’re working 24/7, but it’s heartwarming also, because you’re hearing a lot of success stories about students who are doing so well. With all the struggles that they’re facing, they’re going out of their way just to get that education. It’s worth it.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera
History Professor Matt Hinckley looks out the window from his home in Sachse. He says that his transition to working remotely hasn’t been that difficult since he’s taught online before. “I’ve kept myself busy. I’ve started doing some hydroponics vegetable growing in the garage,” he said. “I guess if there’s a benefit to it, I don’t have to set my alarm for five o’clock every morning.” Photo by Skye Seipp/The Et Cetera
Government professor Tiffany Nacoste stands from her third-floor apartment balcony in Dallas. She says that as an introvert, the quarantine has been a nice time to recharge. “I think that times of uncertainty kind of bring people together. I talk to my parents more every day. I’m catching up with some friends I haven’t necessarily talked to regularly,” she said. “I’m still going to stay connected. I think that’s important.” Photo by Skye Seipp/The Et Cetera.
English Professor Michael Morris stands on the balcony from his apartment in Royce City. He says he finds comfort in the pandemic through his religious practice and restarting old habits, such as walking every day. “It’s always been a very good mental, emotional [and] spiritual practice for me,” he said.“But over the last few years, I haven’t done it nearly as consistently. It’s been a little bit easier [now].” Photo by Skye Seipp/The Et Cetera.
Education major Carmen Cisneros sits on the porch of her apartment in Mesquite. She says she’s worried about her family in California who she is unable to see due to travel restrictions. “My sister is a [licensed practical nurse], and it’s hard for me because she works as a nurse, she might get the coronavirus.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera
Music professor Eddie Healey looks out from the balcony of his apartment in Addison. He says he’s grateful that he is able to continue teaching and that he doesn’t feel like he’s going crazy staying at home. “I’m going through an experience that all of our colleagues are going through [and] all of our students are going through, …. [so] there’s no reason to drown my sorrows. Because it’s not just me. It’s our entire community, our entire metroplex, and on a grander scale, everybody is going through this.” Photo by Skye Seipp/The Et Cetera
Philosophy professor Kristina Hunsinger stands outside of her home in Oak Cliff. “I absolutely miss my students and knowing what’s going on in their lives,” she said. “I’ve made additional efforts, just because times are so difficult, to ask them how things are going and to check in with them.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera.
English professor Andrew Tolle stands in his doorway wearing a face mask. He says while he misses socialization, there is still a lot of anxiety regarding the safety of loved ones. “There’s a type of energy from collaborating with other people, whether it’s your colleagues or your students, in person that is harder to happen organically now. In order for that to happen now, you have to plan a meeting, you know, you can’t just stop by someone’s office.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera.
Clockwise from bottom, biology professor Brie Day sits with her son 3-year-old son Leighton, while Roxi, 15, stands next to environmental professor Paul Day, whose right-hand is on 6-year-old Evangeline and left-hand on 5-year-old Genevieve. Brie says the kids have become more passionate about learning through homeschooling during the quarantine, but that it can be a struggle juggling work and managing all of her kids’ education. “Another thing that’s kind of good out of all this is that I think it’s causing people to sort of reevaluate what’s really important in their life,” Brie said. “Getting to spend more time at home with your family and realizing the importance of having family around the dinner table. It’s a good time for people to pause and sort of reflect on that.” Photo by Baylie Tucker/The Et Cetera.
